CLINTON – The Clinton River Kings rallied to defeat the Northeast Rebels in walk-off fashion on Wednesday night as senior Addison Binnie was the hero.
The River Kings began the night by recognizing their five seniors, Addison Binnie, Ian Thomas, Tavian Bailey, Lucas Weiner and Hunter Dierksen.
“It was a blessing. This is a good team, I love being around them and we had fun,” Clinton senior Addison Binnie said.
Both teams got off to a slow start in this one but it was the Rebels who got on the board first off of a Luke Holdgrafer RBI single. However, Holdgrafer was caught running on a line drive that was hauled in by first baseman Lucas Weiner that ended the inning with a double play.
Fast forwarding to the bottom of the fourth, Binnie led off the inning with a double to get the River Kings in business before he scored on a fielders choice to tie the game at one.
Neither team had much going for them in the fifth but the Rebels broke the tie in the sixth, scoring a run on a fielders choice. Clinton answered right back once again as Kinnick Belitz singled in Tavian Bailey to tie the game back at two.
Northeast was cooking in the top of the seventh after a lead off walk and a perfect bunt put runners at the corners with no outs. A sacrifice fly scored the run and the Rebels took the lead right back, 3-2.
Isaac Huizenga got the River Kings going in the bottom half of the inning, hitting an infield single to lead off the seventh. Cohen Thorpe added a single of his own with one out and Clinton had two on. A walk loaded the bases for a Ian Thomas sacrifice fly that tied the game at three.
Bailey drew a walk, bringing up Binnie with the bases loaded. He drilled the first ball he saw into left center field for a walk-off base hit to give the River Kings the 4-3 win.
“I was just hoping to step up and I got the chance to. I told myself if somethings in the zone just hit it hard and that’s what I did,” Binnie said.
Clinton is now 7-21 and will host Bettendorf in a doubleheader on Thursday evening.
Rebels plate twelve to defeat River Queens
CLINTON – The Clinton River Queens hosted the Northeast Rebels in their final home game of the season on Wednesday evening.
It was all Rebels early as they plated two runs in the first and five in the second to take an early 7-0 lead. They then scored one in both the third and fourth innings to extend their lead to 9-0.
Madison Kluever continued to pitch well for the Rebels on Wednesday, striking out nine batter through four innings of work while allowing no base runners.
Another Rebel run scored in the fifth to make it a 10-0 game but the River Queens responded by being patient and benefiting off of Northeast’s defensive mistakes. Clinton scored one run off of two errors and an infield single to keep the game going and make it 10-1.
However, the Rebels scored two runs in the top of the sixth and shut down the River Queens in the bottom half of the inning to secure the 12-1 victory.
Clinton is now 2-26 on the year and will be at Assumption on Thursday evening for a doubleheader.
The Rebels are 19-11 to end their regular season and they will host Marquette Catholic in the first round of the IGHSAU Class 2A playoffs next Wednesday.
