FILE – In this May 3, 2021, file photo, Columbus Blue Jackets’ Seth Jones plays against the Nashville Predators during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio. Jones has been traded from the Blue Jackets to the Chicago Blackhawks, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday, July 23, because the trade had been agreed to but the call not completed yet.(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)