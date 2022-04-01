GOOSE LAKE – Both Marcus Blount and Cami Blanco put two in the net on Friday night as the Prince of Peace boys soccer team took down Maquoketa 4-2 at home in Goose Lake.
“There’s nothing I could be made about,” Prince of Peace head coach Michael Davis said after the Irish’s first win of 2022. “The way they played, the way they built off each other. That’s been our key is really working with each other and building.”
It didn’t take long for the Irish to push the first points across the board on a sunny but brisk Friday evening. Just two and a half minutes into the game, senior Brody Dehner went to the ground and was given a free drop kick.
Dehner took that and sent it into the center of the field, where sophomore Cami Blanco found enough power to put it into the back of the net.
“We practice our positioning and getting our timing right on the jumps,” senior Jeremiah Wauford said. “Marcus [Blount] has it down. It’s crucial, by keeping that groove and keep transitioning through those plays and capitalizing on them, we’re going to keep scoring goals.”
Just ten minutes later in the fist half, Blanco took a corner kick for the Irish. This time, it was junior Marcus Blount who leapt into the air and knocked the ball in with his head for the 2-0 lead.
That lead would take the Irish to halftime. Prince of Peace controlled much of the possession in throughout the game, keeping the ball on their half of the field and out of the hands of the Cardinals.
That was thanks to some speedy defense in the backfield and relentless energy from Irish forwards.
In the second, the Irish still had most of the control. After one offensive push, a clear out got past the blue and gold and the Cardinal were able to net one past keeper Eric Berry to cut the lead in half.
“I always felt like we still had control of the game,” Blount said. “We had a lot of possession and we had good connections toward the end so I felt pretty comfortable.”
Marcus Blount took that lead back out with 27 left to play in the game.
“He’s a big piece,” Coach Davis said. “He wears the badge for a reason and his energy, we kind of feed off of that. When he’s going and you kind of see that killer instinct, they all want to be the same and they have the utmost trust in him.”
Maquoketa would score one more time, but Cami Blanco rounded out the points with a breakaway down the left side of the field and a straight kick into the goal.
The Irish lost their first game of the season this week against Davenport North, but were happy with the rebound they saw to end the first week of the season.
“I think it was the quickness of our play that made the difference,” Jeremiah Wauford said. “I think at North, we played a little too fast and rushed ourselves. We panicked and didn’t have our first game under out belt yet.
“Our touches were a lot better this game,” Blount said. “It opens a lot more opportunities when you have a good first touch. Then you can pretty much do anything with the ball.”
Prince of Peace (1-1) will play at home again Monday, welcoming Cedar Valley Christian to Goose Lake.
It will be the first school they’ve played this season that’s their size. Davenport North is a 3A school, and Maquoketa plays at 2A.
“That’s how we like the schedule,” Coach Davis said. “We like to compete and we want to go against some of these bigger schools so when we get to those postseason runs and substate games, we’re in it.”
