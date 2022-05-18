Prince of Peace junior Marcus Blount is locked in and ready to go as he prepares for the Iowa State track meet this Thursday through Saturday.
“I’m definitely excited and pumped up for the state meet,” Blount said.
Blount qualified for state last week with a 3200-meter time of 11:04.89. This was good enough to squeak him into the final qualifying spot in 1A.
“I think it’s been an improving year for me. To improve and be able to make it to state feels good.”
Despite a tough season with four meets being canceled due to weather, Blount is peaking at the perfect time to make a push for the state meet.
“It’s been a tough year but he’s peaking at the right time. Once he’s out there I think he can run in the 10:30’s and can make a push for a medal,” Prince of Peace track and field head coach Owen Howard said.
On top of making it to state in track, Blount also is a four-sport athlete. Participating in cross country as well as soccer and basketball come winter time. Blount juggles soccer and track at the same time, crediting soccer for helping him be a better runner.
“In soccer I play midfield so there’s a lot of running involved. That definitely helps but I definitely have to get track workouts in,” Blount said. “Soccer doesn’t do everything for track, but it helps with the running part.”
Not only has soccer helped improve him as an athlete, but cross country may have had an even bigger impact.
“Cross country has helped me find my pace. It’s helped me know how to run different races and know what I can do out there in the run overall,” Blount said.
Blount has approached this week by taking it one day at a time, managing both soccer and his preparation for state at the same time.
“Since I have soccer going on, I’m just trying to get some practice in running and just prepare for the race,” Blount said.
His work ethic is what has elevated him to the top and prepared him for this meet.
“You wish all your athletes were like him. He comes and pushes hard every day,” Howard said.
Blount has a game plan in hopes of making some noise in the state competition. Taking it one step at a time and going from there as the race develops.
“I want to get out of the gate strong and find someone to pace off of and battle with. Then I’ll take it from there.”
With state comes more fans, which means more noise. However, his coach thinks he will be just fine.
“State track is a whole different monster, but I think that going to state with cross country the last three years will help him handle the fans,” Howard said.
Blount will compete in the 3200-meter run at 10:10 Thursday morning at Drake Stadium.
“I’m excited but nervous because I’ve never been to state but all the fans coming out excites me.”
