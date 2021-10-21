CASCADE – A handful of individual qualifiers clinched state spots on Thursday as the Class 1A and Class 2A team ran their state-qualifying races.
Prince of Peace and Easton Valley took to Cascade for their chance at a trip to Fort Dodge.
Blount ran a 17:36 in his race to take the runner-up individual position and clinch his third straight trip to the state championships.
Blount is returning to Fort Dodge, finishing right outside placing last season.
“I think last year, getting out to state and finishing right outside that podium spot, it really motivated him to get out and do a lot more running in the offseason,” Prince of Peace coach Owen Howard said earlier this season. “It’s got him focused this year on getting top 15.”
Aidan Gruver from Easton Valley got his second state berth of his career. After missing state by one place his junior season, Gruver finished in 18:13 on Thursday for a fifth place finish individually and a trip to state.
Gruver is also participating in the Iowa 8-man state playoffs for the River Hawks currently.
“There is no better feeling than knowing that all the work you have put into a sport pays off in you going to state,” Gruver said earlier this week.
On the girls’ side, Madison Schnier was the only competitor for the Irish, coming in at 25:44 in 33rd place.
Easton Valley’s Lindsey Rueter finished her race in 25:50 for the River Hawks.
Camanche and Northeast ran at Anamosa on Thursday in the Class 2A races. The sole qualifier for the boys was Northeast junior Carter Jargo. Jargo clocked in at 17:22 in ninth place to grab an individual qualifying spot.
Teammate Parker Messerich was the next to cross for the Rebels, coming in at 18:34 in 25th. Daniel Rowland finished 31st for the Rebels. Northeast took a sixth place team finish.
Camanche’s Lucas Goble crossed first for the Storm, finishing in 18:57. Andrew Butt came in at 19:38 on Thursday, missing a repeat state appearance.
The Northeast girls finished fifth as a team on Thursday at Anamosa Middle School. Leading the Rebels was Cenady Soenksen, who crossed the finish line at 20:40. Soenksen earned a fifth place finish with her time and a state qualifying spot.
Just missing a state spot was Natalie Krogman. Krogman was two placed away, finishing 17th in 21:11.
“I think they’re finally coming into their stride,” Northeast head coach Trenton Weaver said about the girls earlier this year. “They’re realizing they want to take it seriously. This year, it’s started to open their eyes and they’ve seen the potential.”
Clinton’s Camryn Sattler is the other individual qualifier in our area after placing in the Class 4A state-qualifying meet on Wednesday.
Sattler will run in Fort Dodge in the 4A race Friday, Oct. 29. Blount, Gruver, Jargo and Soenksen will take to the state course on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.