CLINTON – Prince of Peace senior Marcus Blount is doing something that no boy cross country runner has done at Prince of Peace in over ten years.
Blount qualified for his fourth consecutive state race appearance last week after winning the state qualifier at Cascade. He is the first Irish boys runner to make it in all four years since Drew Sikkema did it in 2008.
“I’ve been his coach for six years. The district race was great and the finish was amazing to watch. We move on to Fort Dodge which is a big accomplishment for him to make it four years in a row. At Prince of Peace the last boy to do that was Drew Sikkema over ten years ago.” Head coach Owen Howard said.
Blount has had a range of finishes at the state race but has never been able to get a medal. Him and coach Howard hope that this year that will be a different story.
“Our goal each year has been to try and get a medal out there. We’ve fallen short a couple of years but he’s had a place in the forties, a place in the twenties and a place in the teens. We’re looking to get that top 15 and get him a place on the deck out there.” Howard said.
It is hard to qualify for state once, let alone four times. Blount has spent a lot of his time during the summer out running and working to get better.
“It definitely shows consistency and running a lot. We run six days a week so it’s just about consistency and at practice trying your best and disciplining yourself because the coaches will be pushing you but you also have to push yourself too.” Blount said.
Not only has he improved but he has been a leader to this team for the last few seasons, encouraging everyone to keep pushing towards their goals.
“It’s very impressive. He put a lot of time in over the summer. The work ethic he shows in practice and his leadership is great and he knows how to push himself.” Howard said.
Blount has been pushing himself to continue to improve and he has done just that, running a 17:11.20 a week ago to win the qualifier at Cascade.
“Going into the district meet I was excited because I’ve been to Fort Dodge and I know the feeling and atmosphere that it brings so I’ve just been excited and am looking forward to it.” Marcus Blount said.
Blount has seen a lot of improvement in his last four races and believes that he has been running some of the best races of his entire career. He has learned to trust what works for him at the time of the race rather than going in with an entire game plan.
“I’ve learned that I need to just go out and run my race. Before in some meets I’ve thought to myself about whether I’ll start out slower or faster but it’s just about feeling and running your race,” Blount said. “You have to know what kind of runner you are and that’s what I’ve done these last four meets and they’ve been the best four meets I think I’ve ever had.”
Howard credits Blounts work ethic and continued practice all summer long. Putting in the work has really paid off, especially as of late for the senior.
“It’s leaps and bounds from the last years. This year you can tell he put a lot of miles in over the summer. These last four races have been great against some tough competition.” Howard said.
Blount will race in the Class 1A race at Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge beginning at 11:15 a.m. on Friday.
“I’m just excited, it’s my last run ever in high school. I’ll go out, try my hardest and give it my all.” Blount said.
