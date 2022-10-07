DEWITT – Central DeWitt hosted their annual Jim Hetrick Invitational on Thursday evening and Marcus Blount continues to impress, placing second overall and first overall in the class 1A/2A division for the Irish with a time of 17:02.34.
Competing along side the Irish was of our local schools. Ben Zimmer led the way for Central DeWitt, placing sixth with a 17:26.92. His teammate Caleb Olson was right behind him in eighth place with a 17:35.71.
For the Rebels, Carter Jargo was their top finisher, recording a time of 18:38.92. He placed 32nd at the meet.
Luke Jennings led the River Kings with a run time of 18:42.55, finishing in 35th.
For the River Hawks, junior Cole Venema placed 43rd with a time of 18:53.59.
Here’s how things panned out for the local teams. For the 3A/4A teams, Central DeWitt finished in 4th place and Clinton finished in 11th out of twelve teams.
For the 1A/2A teams, Northeast placed 2nd and the Irish came in 4th out of five teams.
On the girls side of things, the River Queens placed fourth out of the ten teams competing in the Class 3A/4A race.
Camryn Sattler was the first runner to cross the finish line for the River Queens, placing 13th overall with a time of 20:50. Freshman Aubrey Rivers was the next finisher in 26th place with a 24:43.30.
Cenady Soenksen was the top finisher for the Rebels, finishing in 22nd with a 21:27. Faith Ketelsen was right their behind her in 25th, recording a 21:37.40.
Gretchyn Fairlie was the top runner for Camanche as she placed 30th with a time of 21:53.80.
As far as the rest of teams placement, Central DeWitt came in 10th place out of ten teams in the 3A/4A race while Northeast placed second out of three teams in the 1A/2A race.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.