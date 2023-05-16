DAVENPORT - The Davenport Central Blue Devils defeated the Clinton River Kings in the first round of the IHSAA Class 4A substate tournament on Tuesday evening.
Clinton and Davenport Central had gone head to head just weeks before in a close match that saw the Blue Devils come out on top late in overtime. However, this time it was not as close as the Blue Devils were much more aggressive.
The game started with Jace Hellweg netting a break away goal to give Clinton an early 1-0 advantage. The Blue Devils then used a strong response as Isaiah Guyton knotted the game up at one.
Davenport Central's Joe Miniter then added back to back goals to give them a 3-1 lead. Clinton's Sabir Akiti got the River Kings back within one goal after scoring a penalty kick. Neither team scored again in the first half and the Blue Devils took a 7-2 lead into the second half.
Out of the break, the Blue Devils came back with an even greater intensity, scoring four unanswered goals to break this one open and push Davenport Central into the substate semifinals with a 7-3 win.
The River Kings finish their season 3-10 and they were led by seniors Sabir Akiti and Jose Escobar. Akiti led the team with eight goals on the season and Escobar had a team high six assists.
