CLINTON – The Davenport Central Blue Devils defeated the Clinton River Queens in both games of their doubleheader on Thursday night.
In game one the Blue Devils attacked early and often, scoring seven runs in the first four innings to go up 7-1 early. In the top of the fifth a single and a steal put a runner on second with nobody out. A single up the middle added to their lead, making it 8-1.
In the bottom of the fifth the Queens got a baserunner with a leadoff walk but would be unable to get another run across.
The Blue Devils would get a few more hits but would not score any more runs as the Queens pitching stayed strong.
The Queens went 1-2-3 in both the sixth and seventh innings as the Bule Devils took game one 8-1.
In game two the Queens bats stayed cold as the Blue Devils did the exact opposite. They continued to heat up.
In the top of the first the Blue Devils loaded the bases with nobody out before a triple cleared the bases and made it a 3-0 game quick.
A sacrifice fly drove in another run to extend the lead to 4-0.
The Queens could not string together any hits in either of the first two innings and the Blue Devils were rolling defensively.
In the top of the third the Blue Devils did some damage, taking advantage of a leadoff walk and an infield single before a single up the middle added to the lead. The runners would double steal to put two runners in scoring position with no outs.
A fielders choice and two singles extended the lead to eight as the Blue Devils remained red hot. A pair of two out doubles racked up three more runs as they jumped out to a commanding 11-0 lead.
In the bottom half of the inning the Queens finally got a hit with an infield single to the shortstop with two outs. An error and a past ball put two runners in scoring position before a walk loaded the bases. However, a lineout to the shortstop ended the inning and the Queens remained scoreless.
A one out single and a walk put two on for the Blue Devils in the top of the fourth. A double scored both runners as they extended the lead to 13-0.
The Queens went in order in the bottom half of the fourth to fall via the mercy rule, 13-0 to the Blue Devils.
The Queens continue to look for their first win of the season as they play their last two games of the regular season on Tuesday against Assumption.
