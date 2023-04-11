CLINTON - The Clinton River Kings fell to the Davenport Central Blue Devils in Overtime on Monday night.
The River Kings were looking to avoid their second straight loss as they started things out strong, taking a 1-0 lead in the first half.
In the second half both sides went back and forth with neither team wanting to budge. The River Kings had themselves a 3-2 lead with under 10 minutes to go but the Blue Devils were able to sneak one past Ben Brown, the Clinton goalkeeper, to make it a tie game.
In OT the Blue Devils once again got the best of Clinton, scoring the game winning goal three minutes into OT to hand Clinton their second loss of the season.
The River Kings are now 3-2 and will play again on Saturday against Prince of Peace at 11 a.m. at Northeast High School.
