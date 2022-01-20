CLINTON DOWNS WEST IN MAC DUAL
CLINTON – A Mississippi Athletic Conference dual meet win was in the books for the Clinton wrestling team on Thursday night, taking down Davenport West in Yourd Gymnasium under the home spotlight and preparing for the annual Bob Lueders Invitational Saturday morning.
The River Kings finished with 54 team points compared to West’s 21.
One thing that stood out to head coach Dustin Caldwell and the rest of the River King grapplers was the high energy – both from the bench and the Clinton faithful in the stands.
“Our group effort was good,” Caldwell said. “Most of our guys came out firing and ready to wrestle when that first whistle happened. We still had a few spots where we weren’t ready to go which we have to fix by Saturday but overall it was a good performance by everybody.”
Junior Ajai Russell didn’t get to wrestle because of an open spot by West, but commented on the team energy.
“I think progressively through the year we’ve gotten better on that,” Caldwell said. “Ajai made a comment when he got off the mat ‘Man, I really wanted to wrestle because of the momentum’. That’s a credit to the rest of the guys on the bench, that’s a credit to the crowd who was really getting into it after a few pins in a row and that’s how you win dual meets is really getting that momentum to your side.”
A number of pins highlighted the night for the River Kings. Sam Hoffman finished with a first-period pin on Malachi Wilkey at 126-pounds, winning at 1:25.
River Kings Brady Jennings pinned West’s Hunter Strong in just under a minute at 138-pounds for another win by fall.
Brooke Peters also won fast at 152-pounds, pinning Wyatt Hass in 59 seconds.
Ty Jurgersen picked up a pin at 160-pounds, pinning Daniel Noriega in 1:01. Capping off the night was Craig Mercado, who pinned Dominic Paquet in just eight seconds to finish off the Clinton performance.
Even those who didn’t win kept competitive Thursday night. Mike Rausenberger fought for the entirety of regulation, falling in a 6-0 decision. Drew Steiner managed a couple of points before losing grips late and falling with just seven seconds left in the third period. Luke Jennings also fell late after getting caught in the wrong position.
“Drew Steiner fought really well today,” Caldwell said. “Luke Jennings just got caught on his back, unfortunately couldn’t get off. Everyone went out there and fought their butts off. That’s what it’s going to take. It takes getting deep into a match, pushing the pace and trying to win in the third period. When things get hard, we just want to get going.”
The Bob Lueders Invitational is set to start Saturday morning at Clinton High School. Named after the legendary hall of fame wrestling coach, it’s a favorite among Clinton athletes and wrestling teams all across Iowa and Illinois.
It’s also a good opportunity for the River Kings to see plenty of high-quality competition as they prep for postseason in just a couple of weeks.
“We see some different teams, different competition,” Caldwell said. “There’s a lot of good competition that we’re not normally going to see. That’s just battle testing us for later on in February where we’ve been through a tough match, we know how to win in a close one.”
KINKAID RETURNS TO MATS FOR STORM
TIPTON – The Camanche Storm picked up a dual win on Thursday night and saw senior state-qualifier Eric Kinkaid wrestler for the first time this season.
The Storm edged out Iowa City Regina 34-33 before falling to the home team 42-33 in the triangular at Tipton High School.
Kinkaid has been out thanks to a leg fracture suffered in the second round of the Class 2A football playoffs. Thursday was his first night back in competition. Kinkaid picked up two pins on the night in his return, pinning Carter Rios of Regina in just over three minutes and pinning Tipton’s Landon Holub in the third period.
Hunter Long put away Regina’s Spencer Winders in just 24 seconds for his pin on the night. Camanche’s Rylan Toppert also picked up a win in the Regina dual, winning by major decision 15-2 at 106-pounds.
Lane Sbertolli also notched a win on the night, defeating Tipton’s Wyatt Lashmit by a 5-1 decision.
The Storm are back in action at the Bob Lueders Invitational this Saturday at Clinton High School.
FULTON WRESTLERS
PORT BYRON, Ill. -
