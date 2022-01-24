CLINTON - The Bob Lueders Invitational thrilled on Saturday, with plenty of wrestling actions from local athletes getting ready for their respective conference and postseason tournaments.
The Central DeWitt Sabers had a good team day, finishing fifth in the field of 18 teams.
Mitchell Howard came away with a tournament title capping off his day with a 22 second pin over Assumption's Aiden Morgan. Howard had four pins on his way to first place at 220-pounds.
Royce Butt, who is back with the Sabers after working through an injury, kicked off his day with a pin at 126-pounds. He ended with a fifth place finish, capping his day with a 5-2 decision over Pleasant Valley's Duncan Ham.
Cael Grell finished third at 160. His only loss of the day came to Assumption's Allen Catour who hasn't lost yet this year. Grell won by major decision twice, then finished his day off with a win by fall.
Dolan Theisen finished seventh at 106, Brody Grell finished seventh at 120, and Colton Sullivan made the podium at eighth place at 132.
Sam Gravert had a fourth place finish at 285-pounds.
The Camanche Storm came in 12th as a team.
The best finishes of the day came at 132-pounds and 152-pounds. Ethan Benavides was the runner up, losing by sudden victory 14-12 in the championship round to Linn-Marr's Kane Naaktgeboren.
Eric Kinkaid had three straight pins, choosing to medically forfeit the championship round for second place.
Hunter Long got a seventh place finish at 126-pounds.
The home team finished 14th, soaking in a day of wrestling that celebrates one of the best in their program's history.
"We're working on getting in that final stage of the season where you have to keep pushing through it," senior Luke Jennings said. "It's long and we have to keep going. We push hardest now.
"This is such an event, it's so awesome. It's so cool to have this legacy that we're trying to build on and continue. It's awesome."
Clinton's Brooke Peters finished fourth at 152-pounds. He won by Major Decision in the first round before falling to Eric Kinkaid in the second period. Peters then won two more decisions before falling in the third place match.
Ajai Russell finished sixth at 182-pounds. Russell picked up a pin over Yousef Younis of Pleasant Valley to start the day before falling. He rebounded with another pin to put him in range of the podium.
Ty Jergersen also made the podium, finishing seventh at 160.
Fulton's Ben Fosdick finished fifth at 138, finishing with a pin over Cedar Rapids Pairie's Casey Kelley. Fosdick had two pins on the day.
Zane Pannell finished with a sixth place spot at 170-pounds and Xander Walliing had a fifth place finish at 220.
