FILE - Then-Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, in this Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, file photo. Washington Nationals left-hander Jon Lester will have surgery to have a thyroid gland removed, manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Lester will leave spring training in West Palm Beach, Florida, and fly to New York for the procedure.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)