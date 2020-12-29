FILE - In this July 27, 2018, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman speaks to the media during the NHL hockey team's convention in Chicago Bowman has plenty of work to do as he tries to get the Blackhawks back to where they were a few years ago, when they won three Stanley Cups in six years. The Blackhawks gave him a neat new title this week, elevating him to president of hockey operations as part of a front office makeover. (AP Photo/Annie Rice, File)