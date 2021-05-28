CLINTON – An overtime thriller kicked off the Class 2A Region 7 postseason bracket in Clinton on Friday night, with the end result going to Central DeWitt after five minutes of extra time.
“We knew it was going to be a tough battle,” Clinton head coach Nick Hauenstein said. “It’s a fun local game and we knew we were going to have to have our best effort. It was an unlucky bounce and they [DeWitt] had a nice finish.”
Just about halfway through the 10-minute overtime, a cross-field launch from EmmaGrace Hartman went over Clinton goalie Rylie Mussman and found the feet of Mia Braddock. Braddock connected and found the back of the net for the second time that night.
“I knew she was going to have a great cross,” Braddock said. “So I ran in behind the goalie, the goalie swatted it and I knew I had to get it in.”
Braddock’s two goals gave the Sabers the final 2-1 advantage over the River Queens and sends Central DeWitt onto the substate semifinals.
The Sabers came into the night after a practice at TBK Bank Complex in Bettendorf this week, getting used to the turf field they would be playing on in Clinton. They had a win on their mind and did their best to prepare for it.
“During the week, we practiced on turf because we don’t have that turf field at home,” Braddock said. “I think that really showed here. We came through at the end, showed that we practiced and showed we were ready to come out and get revenge from the first loss.
“I think it shows that even in an overtime, we can pull through and finish the way we want to finish. We’re just as good of a team as any other team.”
Clinton, who is boasting the second-best winning percentage in program history this season, took the regular season game over the Sabers.
“This is our first year in the MAC,” DeWitt coach Tom Portz said. “It’s a big step up in competition level. I thought – Clinton has had a phenomenal year – and I wanted to see our girls play. The first game, I don’t think we gave them our best effort. I wanted to see a little more effort and they did that.”
The first half was just what you would expect out of a postseason soccer game. Neither team boasted clear advantages, with each battling for midfield balls in an effort to move the game toward their net.
Central DeWitt took three corner kicks and a penalty kick in the last 12 minutes of the first half. The plays set up looked good, but they didn’t quite get the second touches they needed to net the ball.
The Queens found themselves with open field more than once, utilizing several breaks. Those runs didn’t end with the ball in the back of the net.
“We played on the front foot the entire game,” Coach Hauenstein said. “For the most part, we controlled a lot of the ball. We just didn’t have that final killer shot that got us ahead. We did a good job organizing, communicating across the field.”
“We had a lot of good passing sequences today,” senior Lexy Lemke said. “Practice this week really set us up for a good situation. We’ve worked on the big balls – running onto them and finishing them.”
The River Queens came out of the gates and pushed the ball up field once again. Greta Greenly found herself in the open field, pushed a ball forward and played a bounce to net the first point of the game. It gave the Queens the 1-0 advantage.
“That’s something we talked about game-plan wise, was really trying to come out and capitalize on some of our offensive movement that we built up in the first half,” Hauenstein said. “They responded and we got that goal early.”
With the rest of half two, however, it was the Sabers who took control. They kept the ball near the Clinton goal for a large portion of the 40 minutes, taking several shots. Braddock connected from the far right side of the field and sent a ball over the gloves of Rylie Mussman to even the score.
“The Clinton coach pushed a couple players up top, and that meant he had to give up a midfielder or a defender,” coach Tom Portz said. “I challenged the girls to win the ball a little more, be first to the ball. It helped us build our attack a little faster. I challenged them to want it.”
The rest of the half was managed by the Clinton back line.
“Every game, we’re communicating the best we can,” defender Lexy Lemke said. “We were weathering the storm, like our coaches call it. We were getting pretty tired but supporting each other helped out, giving each other energy.”
The Clinton girls end the season 9-7.
“This is my first group of seniors I’ve had from freshman year to senior year,” Hauenstein said. “It’s tough to see them go out on a note like this, but they define what it means to be a River Queen soccer player. They took the reigns as freshmen leading and they haven’t looked back since. They’re a true example of what hard work, effort and perseverance can do for you.”
“It’s tough,” Lemke said. “We worked hard to be where we’re at. We didn’t expect it to end like this, but I couldn’t be more proud of my teammates. Our coaches are the biggest supporters.”
The Central DeWitt girls improve to 7-11 and move on to take on Cedar Rapids Xavier in the regional semifinal on Monday.
