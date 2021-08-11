Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 91F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.