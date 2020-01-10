CLINTON - The Clinton LumberKings have named Michael Broskowski as their new Director of Broadcast and Media Relations.
Broskowski comes to the LumberKings after working in the same capacity with the Orem Owlz of the Pioneer League for the past two seasons.
Broskowski will serve as the voice of the LumberKings, broadcasting all 140 games on WCCI 100.3 FM. In addition to calling the action, Michael will produce written content for the LumberKings' website as well as local media outlets, contributing to social media and assist with the team's ticket and sponsorship sales.
Broskowski announced his career move on Twitter, adding that he "can't wait to get the 2020 season started'.
The Jefferson, Wisconsin native comes to the LumberKings after spending two seasons in Orem, Utah with the Orem Owlz of the Rookie-level Pioneer League. Broskowski joined the Owlz in 2018, broadcasting all 76 Owlz games while handling media relations for the club. Before joining the Bees, Michael spent four seasons in Burlington, starting his professional career with the Burlington Bees in 2014 as the Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations.
Prior to Burlington, Broskowski worked for the California Winter League in Palm Springs, working alongside former Clinton LumberKings' Director of Broadcast and Media Relations, Erik Oas. Michael graduated from Western Illinois University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. While at Western Illinois, Broskowski was the play-by-play broadcaster for the both the Leatherneck baseball team and women's basketball team. During his time at Western Illinois, Michael spent time broadcasting in the Alaska Baseball League with the Mat-Su Miners and two seasons with the Rochester Honkers of the Northwoods League in Rochester, Minnesota.
