Camanche senior Ethan Buckley is certainly a talented athlete.
Buckley is a senior on the 20-3 basketball team this season, and has been on the varsity squad for the last three years.
He also was the leading tackle and leading receiver for the Indians this year, who were just one game short of the playoffs.
He also is a sprinter for the Camanche track team, that impressed at Drake Stadium last May for state.
This year has presented a unique situation for Buckley on the basketball court. The Indians have a long bench full of talented basketball players, leaving Buckley out of the starting lineup.
That’s not to say he couldn’t start. He could start if he was on most teams’ basketball rosters.
Instead, he comes off the bench for the blue and red.
“I haven’t noticed, it hasn’t bothered me at all,” Buckley said. “I’m a team player and I love rooting them on no matter how much I play. It hasn’t been rough on me at all.”
Buckley comes in for primarily defensive work, his speed and length aiding him in perimeter defense.
And head coach Josh Davis knows the value Buckley holds for the team, even when he’s not on the court.
“He’s just one of the best teammates I’ve ever coached,” Davis said. “He’s all about the team. He’s a tremendous athlete and our guys know how valuable he is. He gets in there, gets a tipped ball or gets a big rebound, he can change the wave of the energy when he comes in.”
The bench has proved just as important as the starters for the Indians, both in playing time and in energy. The No. 5 ranked team in Class 2A had a consistently loud bench that’s actively involved in each and every play.
Buckley is a big part of that.
“It’s all about hyping our guys up and keeping them in the game,” Buckley said. “When they come out we high-five them, telling them they’ve got this. Getting the fans in it is awesome, it helps us know they have our backs.”
“Even if he doesn’t come in, he’s the biggest cheerleader on the side,” Davis said. “He’s still the biggest teammate, helping guys out and helping the young guys. He’s a great resource for them and I can’t say enough good things about him.”
Not starting hasn’t phased his positivity or his court energy one iota. Buckley is consistently smiling on the sidelines and the first to greet any teammate coming off the floor.
That’s not something every senior would focus on when on the bench, but it’s important to the way the Indians operate.
“A senior who doesn’t play can ruin a team,” Davis said. “I’ve never had that happen with any of our kids, and he’s a great example for that. You don’t get seniors like that very often.”
When he does get in, he immediately makes impacts. He picks up a lot of the grunt work, dogging guards defensively and getting in the thick of things on rebounds.
When he started on Senior Night he had two offensive boards in just three minutes.
“It’s 100 percent all the time,” Buckley said. “It’s all about the effort.”
The Indians are heading to the Class 2A substate game on Saturday night in Muscatine, someplace Buckley has already been with his senior class. Camanche lost in the same postseason stage last season.
But Coach Davis knows he has a special group of seniors this year, and that’s the class that Buckley belongs to. He’s proven to be the best teammate that anyone can ask for, but it’s a quality the entire senior class has taken pride in.
They’ve played together in all sports for years, and they’re unbelievably close. With relationships like that it’s not hard to be excited to be a part of a team.
“It’s awesome,” Buckley said. “Going to school every day and seeing our guys, it’s our normal life. When it’s gone, it’ll be sad. The connection we have, there’s no words to explain it. We’re like brothers.”
