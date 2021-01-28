FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2013, file photo, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Warren Sapp smiles after being inducted in the Ring of Honor ceremony during halftime in an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Miami Dolphins in Tampa, Fla. Hall of Famer Warren Sapp wishes the Buccaneers could pack the stands for the first Super Bowl played in a host team’s home stadium. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)