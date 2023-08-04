CLINTON - Clinton River King wrestling coach Dustin Caldwell announced Friday that he has stepped down as the head coach of the boys wrestling team at Clinton High School.
Caldwell announced his decision on the River King wrestling Facebook page, leaving this statement:
"After long and tough conversations with friends and family, I have decided to step down as the Clinton High Wrestling coach. It’s been a part of my life for a long time and will always have a special place in my heart. I would just like to thank the administration for giving me this wonderful opportunity. To my athletes past and present I cannot thank you enough for making this journey a good one. I am excited to see you guys grow and become the great people we know you can be. To my staff thank you for everything you do. Day in and day out we put in the work to make this the best program possible. Your efforts didn’t go unnoticed. I will always be proud to be a River King. Thank you."
Caldwell had been the head coach for the River Kings since 2018.
