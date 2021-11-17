After a two year hiatus, the Camanche Athletics Hall of Fame Selection Committee has announced the Class of 2021 honorees. Clay Sander,, Erin Montgomery, Ashtyn Dixon, and Chelsea (Moore) Sullens will be honored during ceremonies held the weekend of December 3-4, 2021.
“We’re excited to be able to hold a Hall of Fame ceremony this year," Camanche activities director Meg Schebler said. "And I’m thrilled with the group of individuals the committee selected for induction. All four of the honorees are not only outstanding former student-athletes, they are also outstanding people, and it’s a pleasure to recognize them.”
The Class of 2021 Athletics Hall of Fame inductees are:
Clay Sander – 1988 graduate
Athlete – Baseball
Clay Sander accomplished a tremendous amount on the baseball field while at Camanche High School. During his career he ranked nationally for home runs in a season and home runs in a career. He also ranked nationally for RBIs in a season and RBIs in a career.
A four year starter, Sander contributed extensively to the District Champion teams in 1985 and 1986, and the 1987 team that won the State Title. currently still holds Camanche school records for HRs in a season (25) and career (42), RBIs in a season (69) and career (147) and runs scored in a season (58). Upon his graduation in 1988, Sander held the State and National records for most home runs in a single season and most home runs in a career. He also set the State record for most RBIs in a single season.
In his senior season Sander batted .477 with 69 RBIs, while batting .588 in conference play and was named 1st team All-Conference. Sander was named to the All-State team in 1988. He holds a career batting average of .372.
Sander exceled off the baseball field as well, participating in football, basketball and track while at Camanche. He was a 2nd Team all-conference and all-district running back in 1987, and although he was unable to play football as a senior due to an injury, he was elected team captain.
Clay was a three year letter-winner for the boys’ basketball team, starting for the squad his junior and senior years.
Sander was well-decorated as a track and field student-athlete as well. He was a four year letter winner, qualifying for the Drake Relays in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100 relay. He was also a state qualifier in the 4x100 relay and the 100m dash, where he finished 8th his senior year.
Upon graduation, Clay attended St. Ambrose University to play baseball, starting at first base for the Bees. He graduated in 1992 and started a career in telecommunications and entertainment soon after. Some highlights include serving as the play-by-play announcer for Moline High School football, Augustana Men’s Basketball and the Illinois High School State football playoffs announcer.
Erin Montgomery - 1997 graduate
Athlete – Tennis, Basketball, Coach – Tennis, Cross Country
Montgomery, a teacher in the Camanche school district currently serving as the Head Cross Country Coach, as well as coaching junior high teams, has had a remarkable career. She went undefeated in singles play in girls’ tennis for two straight seasons (1996 and 1997) and was a member of the 1996 Girls’ Tennis team that was the State Runner Up and the 1997 State Champion Girls Tennis team. She was also a member of the State qualifying Girls’ Basketball team in 1997. Montgomery’s success wasn’t limited to her time at Camanche, as she continued her athletic career at Mount St. Clare College in Clinton, IA. She was the #1 tennis player for four straight years and was the 2000 NAIA Region VII Doubles Champion (paired with 1998 Camanche graduate Lisa Munck Wheat).
Montgomery was also a member of the Mount St. Clare Women’s Basketball and was a four-year letter winner. She amassed 950 career points and led the team in minutes played, assists, and steals in 2001. She was named Midwest Collegiate Conference All-Conference in 2001.
Montgomery returned to her alma mater and has made a significant impact in the coaching field. She served 12 years as Head Girls’ Tennis Coach at Camanche High School, leading the team to State Championships in 2008, 2010, and 2012. Her teams were also State Championship Runners-up in 2007 and 2009 and placed 3rd in 2011. She coaches four individual state champions, one doubles team state champion and numerous individual and doubles team state qualifiers
Montgomery currently serves as Head Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country Coach for Middle School and High School and coached Dylan Darsidan to the 2019 Individual State Championship. She has led the Boys’ Cross Country team to two top 10 finishes at the State Cross Country Meet (2018, placed 8th, and 2019, placed 9th) and was named Class 2A Boys’ Cross Country Coach of the Year.
Erin has coached, at one time or another, softball, volleyball, basketball, and track at all levels at Camanche Middle School and High School.
Chelsea (Moore) Sullens – 2010 graduate
Athlete – Tennis, Volleyball, Basketball
Chelsea (Moore) Sullens left her mark as a three sport athlete while at Camanche High School. Her impact was especially felt in the girls’ tennis program at Camanche High School. As a freshman, Sullens won the State Singles Championship and helped lead her team to a 2nd place finish at the State Team Tennis Championship. As a sophomore Chelsea repeated as the State Singles Champion and that year the Team also won the State title. Her junior season saw Sullens finish as the state runner-up in Singles and the team placed 3rd in the State Team tournament. Sullens capped off her Camanche tennis career with another State Singles Runner-Up finish and her second Team State Championship title.
Chelsea also achieved recognition on the Volleyball court. As a sophomore she was named 1st team All-Conference. She followed that up with 1st team all-conference and all-district recognition her junior year. As a senior the Volleyball team qualified for the State tournament and Sullens was named 1st team all-conference, all-district, and 3rd team All-State.
Sullens also competed in basketball while at Camanche, receiving 2nd team all-conference accolades her junior year. As a senior, Sullens was a member of the state qualifying basketball team and received 1st team All-Conference recognition.
Dr. Ashtyn Dixon – 2010 graduate
Athlete – Tennis, Basketball, Volleyball, Track
One of the school’s most decorated student-athletes, Dixon earned extensive honors and recognition during her time at Camanche. Her accomplishments on the tennis courts include a second place team finish at state her freshman season and a team State Championship and a runner-up state finish in doubles as a sophomore. Her junior year Ashtyn won the State Doubles Championship and the team placed third at state. In her senior campaign, the Girls’ Tennis team reclaimed the State Championship and Ashtyn also finished as runner-up in state doubles.
Her success wasn’t limited to the tennis courts as she was well recognized in basketball, too. She was named all-conference honorable mention her sophomore year and then thrived her junior and senior seasons. As a junior Dixon was named 1st team all-conference and was selected as the Conference MVP. She was also named all-region and was chosen as the Clinton Herald Player of the Year. The Camanche girls’ basketball team qualified for state her senior year and she rounded out her high school basketball career by being selected 1st team all-state, 1st team all-conference, 1st team all-district and was an All-American nominee. Dixon was once again selected as the Clinton Herald Player of the Year.
Dixon was also a standout on the volleyball court, being selected 1st team all-conference her sophomore and junior seasons. She received honorable mention all-state accolades her junior year. In 2009, Dixon’s senior year, the Camanche Volleyball team qualified for the state tournament, and Ashtyn earned 1st team all-conference and was named the Conference MVP. She was also selected to the all-district team and was named 2nd team All State.
Her track accomplishments were also admirable as Dixon finished 2nd at the state track meet on the 4x100m and the 4x200m relay teams her junior year. She also was a member of the state qualifying 4x400m relay. Ashtyn exceeded those accomplishments her senior year as she was a member of the 4x100m relay team that qualified for the Drake Relays and finished 4th at the state meet. She also ran on the 4x200m relay that finished 3rd at the state meet and the 4x400m relay that finished 7th at the state meet.
The new honorees will be recognized, along with current Hall of Fame members, between the Girls’ and Boys’ Varsity basketball games on Friday December 3rd at Camanche High School. The induction ceremony will be held on Saturday December 4th at the Vista Grande for the Class of 2021, current Hall of Fame members, and their guests.
