Camanche Indians

Record: 12-4

Conference record: 10-2; second in River Valley North

Manager: Darryl Cochran

STAT LEADERS

Hits — Mike Delzell, 21

Doubles — Delzell, 6

Triples — Tucker Dickherber, 3

Home runs — Delzell/Mason Byrns, 3

Walks — Kyle DeWeerdt, 13

Batting average — DeWeerdt, .487

RBIs — Delzell, 18

Runs — Delzell, 19

Stolen bases — Dickherber, 11

Innings pitched — Zach Erwin, 21.2

Strikeouts — Erwin, 23

Earned run average — Brayden Lodge, 0.84

Best pitching record — Five tied with two wins: Lodge, Erwin, Garrett Schultz, Logan Shaw, Delzell

RESULTS

May 24 — Camanche 11/4, Monticello 4/0 (doubleheader)

May 25 — Central DeWitt 9, Camanche 4

June 1 — Cascade 7/4, Camanche 3/0 (DH)

June 3 — Camanche 13, Mid-Prairie 5

June 7 — Camanche 13/11, Anamosa 2/1 (DH)

June 8 — Camanche 8, Tipton 3

June 10 — Camanche 3, Regina Catholic 1

June 12 — Camanche 13, Marquette Catholic 3; Camanche 16, Calamus-Wheatland 1

June 14 — Camanche 11/7, North Cedar 1/6 (DH)

June 15 — North Scott 14, Camanche 7

June 17 — Camanche 9, Durant 5

REMAINING SCHEDULE

June 24 — at Wilton

June 25 — vs. West Branch

June 26 — at Clinton

June 28 — at Northeast (DH)

June 29 — vs. Easton Valley

July 1 — vs. West Liberty

July 2 — vs. Bettendorf

July 5 — at Bellevue (DH)

July 6 — vs. Wapello

July 7 — at Calamus-Wheatland

ROSTER

Thomas Blomme 08

Jaxon Bussa SR

Morgan Butt SR

Andrew Butt SO

Mason Byrns SR

Mike Delzell JR

Kyle DeWeerdt SR

Tucker Dickherber JR

Mason Duritza FR

Troy Edmunds SR

Tyson Edmunds SR

Zach Erwin JR

Kaiden Jenkins JR

Brennan Kramer SR

Brayden Lodge SR

Ethan Schultz SO

Garrett Schultz SO

Logan Shaw SR

Tags

Trending Video