Camanche Indians
Record: 12-4
Conference record: 10-2; second in River Valley North
Manager: Darryl Cochran
STAT LEADERS
Hits — Mike Delzell, 21
Doubles — Delzell, 6
Triples — Tucker Dickherber, 3
Home runs — Delzell/Mason Byrns, 3
Walks — Kyle DeWeerdt, 13
Batting average — DeWeerdt, .487
RBIs — Delzell, 18
Runs — Delzell, 19
Stolen bases — Dickherber, 11
Innings pitched — Zach Erwin, 21.2
Strikeouts — Erwin, 23
Earned run average — Brayden Lodge, 0.84
Best pitching record — Five tied with two wins: Lodge, Erwin, Garrett Schultz, Logan Shaw, Delzell
RESULTS
May 24 — Camanche 11/4, Monticello 4/0 (doubleheader)
May 25 — Central DeWitt 9, Camanche 4
June 1 — Cascade 7/4, Camanche 3/0 (DH)
June 3 — Camanche 13, Mid-Prairie 5
June 7 — Camanche 13/11, Anamosa 2/1 (DH)
June 8 — Camanche 8, Tipton 3
June 10 — Camanche 3, Regina Catholic 1
June 12 — Camanche 13, Marquette Catholic 3; Camanche 16, Calamus-Wheatland 1
June 14 — Camanche 11/7, North Cedar 1/6 (DH)
June 15 — North Scott 14, Camanche 7
June 17 — Camanche 9, Durant 5
REMAINING SCHEDULE
June 24 — at Wilton
June 25 — vs. West Branch
June 26 — at Clinton
June 28 — at Northeast (DH)
June 29 — vs. Easton Valley
July 1 — vs. West Liberty
July 2 — vs. Bettendorf
July 5 — at Bellevue (DH)
July 6 — vs. Wapello
July 7 — at Calamus-Wheatland
ROSTER
Thomas Blomme 08
Jaxon Bussa SR
Morgan Butt SR
Andrew Butt SO
Mason Byrns SR
Mike Delzell JR
Kyle DeWeerdt SR
Tucker Dickherber JR
Mason Duritza FR
Troy Edmunds SR
Tyson Edmunds SR
Zach Erwin JR
Kaiden Jenkins JR
Brennan Kramer SR
Brayden Lodge SR
Ethan Schultz SO
Garrett Schultz SO
Logan Shaw SR
