CAMANCHE — Camanche baseball senior Brayden Lodge announced his commitment to the University of Dubuque in a tweet on Thursday.
Though COVID-19 impacted some of his visit opportunities, Lodge felt at home with Dubuque.
“The facilities there are super nice, they’ve got a good academic program, athletic facilities and the coaches were super welcoming,” Lodge said.
He said he has work to do as a college freshman.
“You’ve just got to go out there, prove yourself and if you get the chance, you get the chance and then you’ve got three more years to prove yourself and show them that you’re worth it,” Lodge said.
Lodge will play for Dubuque coach Paul Wyczawski.
“The head coach is a great guy. Super welcoming when I went in to see him. The assistant coaches took me on my tour and it was great — super nice, super welcome,” Lodge said. “Coach said, ‘We’re here to compete and do things the right way.’”
Lodge said though he will only be pitching at Dubuque he’s still unsure what his exact role will be. He finished with a 1-1 record, one save, a 0.70 ERA and 15 strikeouts in a limited year last season.
