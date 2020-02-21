Not a single member of the Camanche bowling team was happy with where they ended up at the end of the 2019 season.
After qualifying for the 2019 Iowa High School State Bowling Tournament, the Indians finished as the state runner-up. It may seem like an incredible accomplishment – and it was – but they wanted more.
With every member except one returning to the roster for this bowling season, the memory still sticks in the back of their minds. It’s taught them a few things that have helped them be one of the top bowling teams in the state once again.
“We were trying to keep the same team chemistry as last year, because I think that’s a big reason we went as far as we went,” bowler Troy Edmunds said. “We wanted to come in with a better mindset — not being so egotistical as in thinking we’re going to win.”
“It taught us to be more humble than we were last year,” Edmunds said. “We’ve definitely learned a lot from that, hopefully it pays off.”
Their performance on Tuesday at Cherry Lanes in Dubuque wasn’t one of their best, but it qualified them for the Class 1A state performances once again. They bowled a 2828 as a team, a little off their 3121 match average.
“It was hard for everybody,” Mason McManus said. “We started having fun basically, relaxed ourselves. Once we started having fun we started to do way better.”
When they leave for Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo to bowl on Monday morning, they’ll keep a few things in mind.
One is that they’ve refocused. They were confident last year, but being a state runner-up was eye opening.
“I think it taught us to work harder and take bowling more serious,” bowler Payton Nicol said. “We probably shouldn’t have lost to the team we lost to, and we lost by a small amount of pins. We’ve worked harder and stayed focused.”
It’s made them work even harder this year, focusing their attention on their craft when they need.
The other thing they’ve learned is actually the opposite of focus: be loose. The Indians had a tendency of being too serious when bowling, and spiraling into frustration when things weren’t going as planned.
“It’s better to bowl to help out the team,” bowler Mason McManus said. “We have lots of chemistry – hang out, have fun. We can get serious when we need to, but we have fun while doing it.”
They’ve let up on themselves a little bit. You can see is in the lanes – they’re more prone to smiling and laughing, letting out cheers for teammates. That’s a quality that’s made it all a little more enjoyable.
“It’s easy to get lost in one frame,” Troy Edmunds said. “One open can ruin a whole day. When you have a team to pick you up it makes it a lot better, a lot easier to score.”
And it’s made them close, although they’ve really never had a problem with that. Camanche is a small town and bowling is one of the main things to do.
“It’s because we’re a small town and everybody has chemistry together,” Mason McManus said. “And the chemistry with bowling helps out a lot.”
The bowlers head up to Waterloo this Sunday to get a good night’s rest before they hit the house on Monday. They’re loose, they’re ready, and they want to do some of their best bowling yet this year.
“I think when we get out there we need to take our time, take breaths,” Payton Nicol said.
Because ultimately they have one goal: to win. They’ve thrown the scores to do it, now it’s just getting it done at Cadillac Lanes.
“Not a lot of people pay attention to bowling,” McManus said. “It would be cool to just win it, and show everyone what bowling is doing.”
