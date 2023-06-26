CAMANCHE - Josh Davis, Head Boys’ Basketball Coach at Camanche High School since 2009, has recently resigned his position and was approved by the Camanche School Board to serve as the High School Principal effective July 1, 2023.
Davis, who led the Camanche program for 14 seasons, is the school’s winningest coach in boys’ basketball history, amassing 231 wins. His teams reached the State Tournament in 2017, 2020, and 2021, finishing 3rd in 2020, and his student-athletes earned numerous All-Conference and All-State honors.
Camanche has selected Trey Magnani to serve as the new Head Boys’ Basketball Coach. Magnani comes to Camanche from Van Buren High School in Keosauqua, IA where he served as Head Boys’ Basketball Coach for the past two seasons. He was the Assistant Coach for the two seasons prior to becoming Head Coach.
Magnani hails from Mt. Pleasant, IA, where his father, Alan Magnani, served as the Head Men’s Basketball Coach at Iowa Wesleyan University for 15 years. Magnani graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School and attended Jamestown University in Jamestown, ND. He graduated with a degree in Education and has served as a Social Studies Teacher while at Van Buren. Magnani will also teach at Camanche High School.
“We are excited to have Coach Magnani join us at Camanche. We’re confident he will continue the traditions Coach Davis built during his time here,” said Meg Schebler, Camanche AD. “We are extremely grateful to Josh for laying the foundation and we’re looking forward to watching the boys’ basketball program continue to flourish with Trey’s leadership.”
While hanging up the whistle is always a tough choice, Davis sees becoming Principal at Camanche High School as a new opportunity. “I’m excited to lead the high school as an administrator. Stepping down as coach was definitely an emotional roller coaster, as I have loved every minute of being the coach here. But I’m happy to have Trey on board and looking forward to watching the program continue to grow”.
