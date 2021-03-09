DES MOINES — Camanche senior Zayne Feller said people used to look at Camanche as a joke.
That’s not the case anymore. The seniors made sure of that.
“I think we’ve done so much for our school and our program, and really flipped it around — it hasn’t always been the best for sports in the past and this group has really done a great job of going out here, competing and doing whatever they can to show out for Camanche.
“Growing up, we were never really good at sports, so we were really wanted to make the change at that. We wanted to be the difference and it just means a lot that we could turn the program around and do what we could to be the best.”
The Indians’ boys basketball team made back-to-back state runs. What they’ve accomplished is special to them, but now, like all good things, their time with the program has come to an end.
“It’s meant a lot,” Lawrence said, tears in his eyes. “I’ve been here since kindergarten. I’ve grown up with these guys. It’s been amazing. I’m going to miss them.”
Camanche coach Josh Davis said the 2021 senior class — which consists of Feller, Lawrence, Logan Shaw, Kyle DeWeerdt, Brayden Lodge and Dylan Darsidan — changed the program.
“They elevated it to a whole new level,” Davis said. “They do a great job, all these guys, passing stuff on to the younger kids and it’s great to see a lot of former players coming around practice and games, and are into it with these guys.
“They’ll do the same next year … they’re just special, man. They do a lot of different things and they’re so easy to coach, so fun to be around.”
The seniors also credited the community — especially the student section, whose performance on Tuesday would rival most stand-up comedy acts out in the world today — for always having the Indians’ back.
“The community’s always been there for us,” Feller said. “Doing so much for us, supporting us any way they can and I cannot thank them enough for everything they’ve done for us.”
“It just shows how tight Camanche is,” Lawrence said. “We got a lot of support and we’re really appreciative of everything.”
Davis has been around his players for a long time. He said it’s been quite the journey.
“It’s hard to say goodbye to this group of seniors,” Davis said. “They’ve been around for a long time and they’ve been coming to our camps since they were little kids. To see them, as young men heading off, just real proud of how they’ve done.”
The Indians were more than just teammates.
“I just love them so much,” Feller said. “I love this group, it’s like a brotherhood. I’m just so proud we could battle through everything and get back here.”
Lawrence said Camanche basketball isn’t done.
“I think we definitely left our mark on this program,” Lawrence said. “There’s still a lot of great things to come. I’m really proud of these last two years. This next group will get back out here I think, for sure.”
