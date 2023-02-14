CAMAMANCHE - The Camanche Storm placed first in their 1A State Qualifier on Tuesday morning to punch their ticket to state.
The Storm bowled a 2955 to place first above six teams. Denver placed second, Delwein placed third, Benton placed fourth, Wahlert Catholic placed fifth and Bellevue finished sixth.
The team will compete next Monday in Waterloo.
Individually the Storm are sending just one individual in Thomas Blomme who bowled a 660 three game series.
Blomme will compete Tuesday in the individual competition.
