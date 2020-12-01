CAMANCHE – The Camanche boys basketball team hit their stride and didn’t let off the gas on Tuesday, downing Wilton in a dominant 83-55 win to open up River Valley Conference play.
The team has a new look from last year after graduating a large chunk of their starting lineup and members of the bench. The chemistry looked flawless, though, with the new rotation.
“First game, different pieces, different guys taking their turn to step up,” head coach Josh Davis said. “The chemistry was great. I thought we shared the ball exceptionally well. It’s great seeing guys embracing their roles in Camanche basketball. They’re coming off a great football year, and it’s great to see that carry over.”
After building a 7-1 lead, things got a little chaotic for the Indians. A couple of turnovers and all of a sudden it was an 8-7 game.
Head coach Josh Davis called a timeout, and told his athletes one thing: execute.
“It was kind of a respect thing,” Davis said. “Wilton is a good team. We had to make sure we were playing with the right amount of respect for them and the game. Once we buckled down, we did a great job.”
After that, the Indians put up 12 unanswered, including a coupe fast breaks and a couple of threes. They took the big lead into the locker room and moved the game to a continuous clock before the fourth quarter hit halftime.
“I liked our defensive box outs, that was a big thing,” Davis said. “Early on in our scrimmages we weren’t executing there and that was number one of what I wanted to see. I was also so happy with our ball movement and assists. We got some great shots.”
Led by a 25 point performance from senior Jordan Lawrence, the Indians had four players hit double digits. Zach Erwin finished with 18, Zayne Feller with 13, and Adam Dunlap contributed another 11.
The Indians (1-0) now face Cascade in their second RVC game of the week on Friday night.
