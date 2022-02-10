CAMANCHE - The Camanche boys basketball team finished off a special version of Senior Night with a big win over visiting Tipton on Thursday night.
The Storm started senior Zach Erwin, along with the other senior athletes. Erwin has missed the entirety of his senior season due to a torn ACL after starting the previous three years for the Storm and helping with two state appearances.
Erwin got the tip off from fellow senior Adam Dunlap and passed it from the top of the key. When the ball reversed back around to him he let the three-pointer fly and drained it, sending the crowd and the bench into an uproar.
Erwin then came off the court, greeted by hugs from coaches, teammates and family.
The Camanche went on to take down Tipton in their regular season finale 64-57.
The Storm exploded early, running to a 34-19 lead by the time the teams broke for halftime. The Tigers outscored the Storm in both of the final two periods, but Camanche held them off enough to finish the victory.
Camanche (16-4) will now turn their attention to the Class 2A postseason. They received a bye in their first round of districts, and will kick off the second round a week from Thursday against the winner of Durant-West Liberty.
