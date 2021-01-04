CAMANCHE — The Clinton and Camanche bowling teams came ready to bowl out of the holiday break on Monday night at Imperial Lanes.
The Clinton boys team defeated the Camanche boys 3,076-2,864. The Camanche girls team defeated the Clinton girls 2,975-2,726.
“The boys performed well, especially for having a couple weeks off,” Clinton coach Shaun Hartman said. “They performed very well overall. Definitely some good, solid scores. The girls had some good scores, but I can’t complain about the 2,700 series they had — that’s going to go a long way. The Camanche girls just out-bowled us today.”
Camanche boys coach Brad Weber was pleased with both teams’ performance.
“The boys always have big scores,” Weber said. “They’re on their home court, so they knew what they were doing.”
Clinton’s Chase Stonestreet led Clinton with a 215-222 — 437 series.
“I had a rough start, but today I picked it up a little,” Stonestreet said. “As the season goes on, I’ll probably pick it up more and more.”
Also scoring for Clinton were Cooper Kuhl (224-202 — 426), Dominick Judge (211-205 — 416), Carter Hudson (202-199 — 401) and Jack Pelham (206-194 — 400).
“I bowled pretty well,” Hudson said. “I struggled a little bit in the first game because I’m not really used to bowling here, but our team did pretty good. We all averaged about 200ish, so that’s good. In our baker round, we went down a little but but then we came back, came through and still got the ‘W,’ so that’s all that matters.
“Especially with them being the state champions, that’s key for us. They lost a lot of people, but we still got that ‘W.’”
He said the main goal this year is to make it to state.
“That’s always the goal in the end,” Hudson said. “We just want to get there, especially for this being my last year — I want to get to the big prize.”
Scoring for the Camanche boys were: Troy Edmunds (225-246 — 471), Lucas Goble (220-180 — 400), Keaton Hines (169-172 — 341), Ethan Schultz (170-171 — 341) and Tristan Smith (179-140 — 319).
“I thought we all felt pretty good,” Edmunds said. “The only problem we had is, a few guys missed practice, so we only had half of our varsity squad, which hurt us pretty bad. Overall, I feel like we did well. Not terrible, not great, but well.
“I feel pretty confident. I’ve got a good group of guys that’s willing to learn, so that helps out a lot.”
Edmunds, a senior, is trying to help bring the younger guys along.
“Mostly that the younger guys have a really good understanding of the game, so in the next couple years they can be successful just like we were last year. We definitely need to work on our confidence building. A lot of younger guys aren’t having that — it’s a start, though.”
Clinton won the baker round 996-992.
Scoring for the Camanche girls were: Michelle Stewart (300-181 — 481) with her first-career 300 game, Emilee Hall (226-221 — 447), Mackenzie Kelly (207-190 — 397), Kennady Bigwood (200-178 — 378) and Kaylee Tebbe (135-196 — 331).
Scoring for the Clinton girls were: Hannah Hartman (235-189 — 424), Jazlyn Whtaker (168-248 — 416), Sidney Pawski (181-198 — 379) and Frankie Hansen (151-180 — 331).
“It’s nice to have someone out of the (Mississippi Athletic Conference) to bowl against just so we know what’s in our area,” Hannah Hartman said. “Just to be out there, really, is really nice, because you never know what’s going to happen within the next two months. I’m really hoping to make it to state, but you never know.
“It’s really nice just to be able to be here.”
Hartman said she’s right where she wants to be.
“For meets, I’ve stayed in the 200 range, so I’m staying where I need to be,” Hartman said. “As long as I continue to work toward what I need to do and I continue to do well, I think I’ll be able to make it to state.”
Whitaker was glad to be bowling with the team after several hoops to jump through during the 2020 season.
“It was nice we could actually do it and not have, ‘You guys all the way down there and you guys all the way over there,’” Whitaker said. “We could actually bowl together.”
Camanche won the baker rotation 941-860.
