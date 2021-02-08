DEWITT – With one final wrestleback on Saturday afternoon, both Camanche and Central DeWitt left the Class 2A sectional with six district qualifiers a piece, putting those 12 athletes one step closer to a state bid.
It was a day of redemption for a few athletes who missed the district spot last season, including Camanche senior Jaxon Bussa. The Indians were hit hard with the flu right before sectionals in 2019, and Bussa was part of that group who got sick. He came in third, missing districts.
On Saturday, he finished with a final 6-0 decision over West Liberty’s Collin Cassidy to claim the 106 crown and move on to the district meet for the first time in his career.
“I feel like it was a huge step in my career and I’m excited to see what’s in store for the future,” Bussa said. He was one of three first time qualifiers for the Indians. “I feel like our senior class has worked really hard for steps like this.”
Logan Waltz, another senior, was a 2019 qualifier and is headed that way again in the 170 spot. Waltz wrestled Solon’s Lucas Kampman in the finals, and battled through two full periods before seeing his opening and getting the pin at 5:35, just 25 seconds before the final buzzer.
“Today, I saw an opening but I really wanted the pin for our team points,” Waltz said. The Indians finished second in team standings. “I’ve pinned him before and I knew I could do it again so I put that in my mind and set it there.”
State qualifiers Cade Everson and Eric Kinkaid also claimed titles on Saturday at Central DeWitt at 182 and 145.
Senior Brennan Kramer qualified for his first district meet at 152, as did junior David Grimes. Grimes fell in the semifinals, but faced DeWitt’s Keaton Simmons in a second place wrestleback, pinning him in the first period to claim second place.
“We’ve put a lot of work into the wrestling room,” Waltz said. “As a group, we support each other and make each other better. I think because of that we’re a whole team that influences each other and progresses.”
Central DeWitt came out with a slew of dominating performances, leaving with four champions at their home sectional meet. They also finished first in the team standings.
Robert Howard was a district qualifier as a sophomore, but came in third last year to miss the 2019 district meet. This time around, he came out dominant. He finished with a 9-2 decision over West Liberty’s Joshua Zeman to take the 132 crown.
“Last year, it motivated me for my senior year,” Howard said Saturday after solidifying his district berth. “That’s all I have left, I have to end it with a big bang.”
The final round started slow, with no points scored through the first two minutes. That’s when Howard made a couple of moves and grabbed a quick lead over the West Liberty sophomore.
“I was just waiting him out, feel what was going to work for me,” Howard said. “I noticed he was staying low for my shots, and he stood up a little more in the second. It opened his legs up for me and worked right away.
“Going into districts, I’m just not trying to do anything new. I’m working on what I’m doing now and touching up a bit.”
Keaton Zeimet, Royce Butt, Mitchell Howard and Cael Grell all took the top qualifying spot in their weight classes for the Sabers as well.
Cole Miller finished second, moving on to districts as well. Miller was a state qualifier last year, along with Zeimet.
“We’re all battling, working with each other,” Howard said. “We’re working to get to the places we want to be.”
The qualifiers for the Sabers and the Indians will move on to the District 7 meet at Solon on Saturday for their chance at a trip to Wells Fargo Arena.
Northeast’s Nate Lorenzen qualifies for districts
Northeast’s Nate Lorenzen (10-8 record) placed second after falling to Lisbon’s Brant Baltes (29-0) in the first-place match of the 285-pound division of an IHSAA Class 1A Sectional at Lisbon on Saturday.
The second-place finish advances Lorenzen to a district meet at Wapello this Saturday.
“Super excited and a little nervous about Saturday,” Northeast coach Drake Wawro said. “He has a really good chance at making it if he wrestles up to his capabilities.”
