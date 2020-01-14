MORRISON [mdash] DOROTHY "DOTTIE" A. EGBERTS, 82, of Resthave Home in Morrison, IL, formerly of Fulton, IL, died Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Resthave. Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renke…