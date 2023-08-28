Our final fall sports preview is the Camanche Storm as we take a brief dive into their volleyball and cross country seasons.
Starting with volleyball, the Storm got their season started on Saturday morning at the Maquoketa Invitational.
A year ago they won just three games out of their 24 games played, including a 15 game losing streak to end the season. On Saturday alone they were able to pick up two wins out of their five games played.
They started off the day with a two set loss to Calamus-Wheatland before winning in three sets over Maquoketa (15-21, 21-18, 15-5).
They then followed that up with another three set win over Central DeWitt (15-21, 21-12, 15-13). They were swept in their next two games but overall this was a hard fought weekend for the Storm.
Through this small sample size, the Storm have been led by junior Miley Duritza and senior Celina Hermann who have 15 and 10 kills respectively. Duritza has also already tallied nine aces. Rylan Smith and and Kennady Bigwood each have 14 assists to lead the team in that department.
Through five games, sophomore Calie Waltz has racked up six blocks.
The Storm will host the Prince of Peace Irish for their home opener next Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
For the cross country team, they sent just one runner to state a year ago in Gretchyn Fairlie.
Fairlie made her first ever state appearance as a sophomore a year ago, placing 97th in the Class 2A race with a time of 21:54.28.
The Storm will begin their cross country season Tuesday evening in Clinton at Emma Young Park beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Camanche Volleyball Schedule
8/31 Camanche at Beckman Catholic 7:15 PM
9/5 Camance vs Prince of Peace 7:15 PM
9/7 Camanche at Bellevue 7:15 PM
9/9 Invitational at Calamus-Wheatland 9 AM
9/14 Camanche vs Anamosa 7:15 PM
9/16 Invitational at Clinton 8:30 AM
9/19 Camanche at Cascade 7:15 PM
9/21 Camanche vs Monticello 7:15 PM
9/28 Camanche at Northeast 7:15 PM
9/30 Tournament at Northeast 9 AM
10/3 Camanche at Tipton 7:15 PM
10/5 Camanche vs Maquoketa 7:15 PM (Senior Night)
10/9 North Conference Tournament at Bellevue 4 PM
10/12 RVC Conference Tournament at Maquoketa 4 PM
Camanche Volleyball Roster
1 Adisen Edfors SR
2/3 Annika Weber JR
4 Rylan Smith JR
5 Zoie Vogel JR
6 Miley Duritza JR
7 MaKenna Burken SR
8 Celina Hermann SR
9 Abbi Nylin JR
10 Kennady Bigwood SR
11 Calie Waltz SO
12 Katelyn Gregorich SR
13 Elise Davison SR
14 Emily Butt FR
15 Chloe Lafollette- Wills JR
Camanche Cross Country Schedule
8/29 Clinton Invitational 4:30 p.m.
9/5 Camanche at Tipton 5 p.m.
9/7 Camanche at Northeast 4:30 p.m.
9/9 Camanche at Monticello 9 a.m.
9/12 Camanche at North Scott 5 p.m.
9/14 Camanche at Rochelle 4:30 p.m.
9/19 Camanche at Bellevue 4:30 p.m.
9/28 Camanche at Western Dubuque 4:15 p.m.
10/5 Camanche at Central DeWitt 4 p.m.
10/10 Camanche at Iowa City Regina 4:30 p.m.
