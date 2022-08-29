Camanche Volleyball
After going 2-32 a season ago, the Camanche volleyball team is looking for a bounce back year.
They have thirteen players on the roster and are looking to their senior leaders for a much better 2022 campaign. The Storm also went 1-8 in conference play last season and look to improve that mark as well.
On Saturday they started their season with an 0-2 lost to North Cedar at the Saber Invitational.
They will play their second game of the season on Wednesday against Beckman Catholic at 7:15 p.m.
Roster
#1/5 Annika Weber, SO, DS/L, 5'3"
#2/3 Ava Huling SO, DS/L, 5'0"
#4 Rylan Smith SO, S/RS, 5'8"
#6 Miley Duritza SO, MH/OH, 5'8"
#7 Brooke Paasch SR, MH/RS, 5'10"
#8 Celina Hermann JR, OH/RS, 5'4"
#10 Maddie Sager SR, S/RS, 5'7"
#11 Chloe Lafollette- Wills SO, S/RS, 5'6"
#12 Kirstin Johnson SR, MH/RS, 6'0"
#13 Ella Blinkinsop SR, RS/OH, 5'6"
#14 Grace Sanderson SR, OH/RS, 5'9"
#15 Kennady Bigwood JR, S, 5'5"
#16 Calie Waltz FR, OH/MH, 5'10"
Schedule
9/1 Camanche vs Beckman Catholic 7:15 PM
9/6 Camanche @ Prince of Peace 6:15 PM
9/8 Camanche vs Bellevue 7:15 PM
9/15 Camanche @ Anamosa 7:15 PM
9/17 Clinton Varsity Invitational @ Clinton High School 8:30 AM
9/20 Camanche vs Cascade 7:15 PM
9/22 Camanche @ opponent-logo Monticello 7:15 PM
9/29 Camanche vs Northeast 7:15 PM
10/1 Northeast Invitational @ Northeast High School 9:00 AM
10/4 Camanche vs Tipton 7:00 PM Senior Night
10/6 Camanche @ Maquoketa 7:15 PM
Cross Country
The Storm cross country team is looking to have a strong year this year as they begin their fall 2022 season on Tuesday.
They start off with the Clinton Schoolhouse Open at Emma Young Park on Tuesday. This will be their second race here in the last week after their scrimmage run at Emma Young Park last week.
They will then compete in different meets throughout the next month before finishing their regular season at the Jim Hetrick invite in DeWitt.
Schedule
8/30 Clinton Schoolhouse Open @ Emma Young Park 4:30 PM
9/6 Tipton Cross-Country Meet @ Tipton City Park 4:00 PM
9/8 Northeast Invitational @ Northeast Community School 4:30 PM
9/13 Lancer Invite @ Scott County Park 5:00 PM
9/29 Bobcat Invite @ Western Dubuque High School 4:15 PM
10/6 Jim Hetrick Invitational @ Grace Lutheran Church Camp 4:00 PM
