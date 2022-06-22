CLINTON - Camanche hosted Anamosa in a conference matchup at NelsonCorp field in Clinton.
Zach Erwin got the start for the Storm as he cruised through the first inning, keeping the Raiders off the score board.
The Storm got things started, scoring a run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the first inning go go up 1-0. Erwin was able to pitch out of a jam in the second inning to keep the Raiders from evening things up.
Despite a one out single, the Storm stranded a baserunner as the last two batters went down swinging.
The Raiders found themselves in a good position in the third inning, loading the bases with nobody out before a fielders choice scored a run to even things up at one. Erwin worked his way out of the jam and limited the damage.
A two out single by Mike Delzell gave the Storm a base runner in the bottom half of the inning. Delzell got caught stealing by the Raiders to end the inning.
Erwin continued to pitch well in the fourth inning, striking out the third batter to cruise through the inning.
Mason Duritza singled with one out to give the Storm a base runner in the bottom half of the fourth. The Storm got another base runner via a walk before Thomas Blomme lined out to the second baseman.
Erwin found himself in some trouble in the fifth inning, allowing a single and a walk with one out. Erwin caught a runner trying to steal to get the second out of the inning before hitting two straight batters to load the bases. Erwin would strike out a Raider to escape the inning and keep his team locked in a 1-1 ball game.
The Storm went three up, three down in the bottom half of the fifth as the Raiders began to roll defensively.
A one out walk gave the Raiders a baserunner in the sixth before Erwin punched out two straight batters to end the inning.
A single by Erwin gave the Storm another baserunner in the bottom of the inning as an error by the Raiders advanced the runner to second base with two outs.
The Raiders started off the seventh inning hot, singling twice before a double play made it two outs with a runner on third base. Erwin intentionally waked a batter before striking out the final hitter to send his team to the bottom of the seventh with a chance to walk it off.
A leadoff walk gave the Storm a baserunner but a good pick off mood by the Raider pitcher took the runner off the base. The next two batters struck out and sent this one to extras with both sides locked in a pitchers duel.
Erwin was still in the game for the Storm before getting pulled walking two straight batters to lead off the eighth inning. Cayden Allen came into the game in relief of Erwin.
Allen came in and sat down three straight batters to keep this game tied at one.
Tucker Dickherber singled with one out to give the Storm a runner. Stole a base before taking another bag on a walk to Erwin. Erwin stole second as well as there was two on with two outs. A called strike three sent this one to a ninth inning.
The Raiders once again led off the ninth inning with a single. A passed ball moved the runner to scoring position. A double finally broke the stalemate that had been tied since the third inning. Another run scored on a fielders choice by the second baseman to make it 3-1. Allen and the Storm limited the damage heading to the ninth trying to get some runs back.
Despite getting a runner on base, the Storm were unable to score and fell in nine innings to Anamosa, 3-1.
Camanche is back at home Thursday when they host Mid-Prairie at 7 p.m.
