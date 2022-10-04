CAMANCHE - It was the final regular season home game for the Storm on Tuesday night as they celebrated their seniors.
Things did not go as planned and the Storm were swept by the Tipton Tigers in three sets.
The Tigers got off to a strong start, taking an 8-4 lead early on in set one. Their lead continued to grow, extending the lead to six. Storm head coach Jessica Belitz called her first timeout down 12-6.
Miscommunication was hurting the Storm and the Tigers were using it to their full advantage, extending the lead to 17-6. The Storm burned their final timeout of the set as they tried to turn things around.
Out of the timeout the Storm rattled off a 7-0 run to find themselves right back in it down 13-17. They kept it going, pulling within two, 16-18.
The momentum did not last however and the Tigers closed out set one 25-20. Each team was playing a much better brand of volleyball late in the set.
The Storm continued to play better to begin set two, jumping out to a 7-4 lead. The tide quickly shifted and the Tigers began to go on a run.
Belitz called a timeout as they found themselves down 7-11. That deficit grew to 10-16 and the Storm began to struggle.
The Tigers dominated the rest of the way and picked up the set two win 25-19.
That energy shifted into the third set as the Tigers got off to a hot start, taking a 10-4 lead. The Storm continued to struggle, falling behind by ten points and Belitz burned her final timeout.
The struggles continued and the Tigers picked up the three set sweep with a 25-10 win in set three, spoiling senior night for the Storm.
The Tigers had communication and strong passing going for them most of the match while the Storm seemed to run out of gas in set three.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.