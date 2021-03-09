DES MOINES — Jordan Lawrence knows what it’s like to dunk inside of Wells Fargo Arena.
“It’s awesome,” Lawrence said. “I’d rather have the win, but it’s something fun to do, get in a video or something like that. It’s been fun.”
He also knows what it’s like to miss a dunk inside the arena, too.
“I had no legs on that one,” Lawrence said, laughing. “I was gassed. I came down, I thought I was open, but I just didn’t have any lift, but it’s alright.”
The No. 7-seeded Camanche boys basketball team fell to No. 2 Hull-Western Christian in a Class 2A State Quarterfinal on Tuesday, the Indians’ first back-to-back state tournament appearance.
“Not the result we wanted,” Camanche coach Josh Davis said. “Our kids battled hard, but had a hard time with some turnovers in key situations and got baskets on the backside, kind of blew the game open. We knew they could shoot it and they shot it well, they hit their free throws.
“They were the better team today.”
Though the Indians didn’t win, they’re proud of the effort they put forth. Despite being down by as many as 20 points in the second half, the Indians were able to nearly pull the game to single digits late in the fourth quarter.
“They really ran on us a lot,” Lawrence said. “We haven’t really played a team that likes to get up and down like that all year, and if we did, it was very few and far between. They made us work for everything we got and actually, in that fourth quarter run, we made them work for it, too.”
Though the Indians only trailed by five points after the first quarter, the Wolfpack exploded in the second quarter, outscoring Camanche 26-15 to take a 44-28 halftime lead.
“We got some layups to start, some nice open baskets,” Western Christian coach Derek Keizer said. “With us, it starts on the defensive end. If we’re able to get stops, then we’re able to get momentum going. We typically find ways to find an open basket here and there because our team shares the ball extremely well and when we do that, good things happen at both ends of the floor.”
During the early second quarter, Davis was assessed a technical foul, which led to two Western free throws, but he wasn’t sure what caused the technical to be called, as jeers came from the Camanche faithful toward the referees.
“I didn’t get an explanation on that, so I wasn’t sure,” Davis said. “It was on me, but I wasn’t sure why or what happened.”
Western’s Wyatt Gulker had 17 points in the first half alone, and Ty Van Essen had 13.
“We missed some shots there in that second quarter and they were hitting,” Davis said. “It got away — in that stretch, they got some turnovers and some run-out baskets. I thought half court, we did a nice job with half-court defense but then we got out in transition and our turnovers, we just didn’t have an answer for it.”
For the game, Gulker led all players with 26 points.
“They started taking away our attacking, so we started shooting from the outside, so we just kept it going,” Gulker said.
In the second half, the Wolfpack opened the game on an 8-0 run and Camanche didn’t score until a Lawrence layup at the five-minute mark of the third.
Even though Camanche trailed by 20 points heading into the fourth, the Indians got a 10-0 run in the final minutes.
“They wanted to keep battling,” Davis said. “They just kept the pressure going, they were getting some turnovers. Just maybe a bounce here, a bounce there earlier, a call here, a call there earlier could have swung the momentum, but they got it back, battled and never gave up — even under a minute.”
Lawrence said that was no accident.
“The seniors didn’t want their season to end,” Lawrence said. “We just wanted to battle the whole game. We got this group of guys that just works so hard, just hates to lose, so I think that was a huge part of our little comeback.”
Lawrence led the Indians with 17 points. Junior Zach Erwin had 12 points with nine rebounds. Zayne Feller added 12 points.
Camanche ends the year 18-7. Western Christian improved to 20-5 and will face No. 3 Des Moines in a semifinal noon Thursday.
Though the Indians will be going home, it’s not lost on them how big getting to De Moines was.
“It means a lot to get out here,” Feller said. “I’m so proud of our guys. We worked our butts off the whole time, no matter if we were down — we just played hard the whole time so I’m really proud of all our guys.”
