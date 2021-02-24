Wednesday afternoon was a bit bittersweet for the Camanche boys bowling team.
The Indians finished state runner-up at the IHSAA Class 1A State Meet. The Indians were defending champions going into the meet and had the defending individual state champion in senior Troy Edmunds.
“They were excited,” Camanche coach Brad Weber said. “Some of the seniors were pretty upset because they were the team that won it last year. I know Troy was kind of upset because he wanted to win it and he won it last year. It’s a bitter thing at first, but to get second-place in the state is still not a bad thing at all that a lot of people don’t get to do.”
The Indians accepted the result quickly.
“There’s a lot of mixed emotions right now,” Edmunds said. “I feel good about the way we came together at the end, but I feel like our spare game could have been better in the first game. It didn’t bother me as much as I honestly thought it would. Once I got there and realized it’s just a one-day event, I didn’t really feel like I had anything to prove — I just felt if I went out and bowled my game, I would be just fine.”
Camanche scored 3,351 team points to place second. Louisa-Muscatine won the state championship (3,414), Charles City placed third (3,308), Monticello fourth (3,293), Clarinda fifth (2,987), Shenandoah sixth (2,949), Vinton-Shellsburg seventh (2,884) and Forest City 10th (2,639).
Charles City’s Cael Bohlen won the individual state championship (279-267 — 546).
“It was a real good day,” Weber said. “We struggled a little in our two-game set, but we definitely finished strong overall. We had a huge baker set, the guys bowled really well in the baker. Everybody came together. It just wasn’t enough (for first), not enough in the two-game set.”
Camanche senior Jacob Hartman was the top Indians finisher at fourth overall (260-225 — 485).
“I came into it knowing I had to perform better than I did last year,” Hartman said. “I did what I usually do and bowled my brains out.”
Edmunds placed sixth overall (227-236 — 463).
“He’s just an elite bowler,” Weber said of Edmunds. “He’s always been fun to watch and it’s a great ending to his career.”
Also scoring for the Indians were senior Tyson Edmunds (171-246 — 417), junior Seth Steines (177-223 — 400), freshman David Hendricks (190-203 — 393) and sophomore Ethan Schultz (179-191 — 370).
Central DeWitt junior Andrew Hall, who competed as an individual, bowled a 174-155 — 329.
“It just blows my mind what we were able to do with a new team this year,” Hartman said. “We thought last year was the best team we’ve ever had, then we came in with this team and completely blew those scores out of the water. We all became really close and I think when we finally started to come together as a team and really get excited during our meets, that’s when I knew we were going to start shining.
“As soon as we start getting excited for each other, that’s when everybody seems to thrive.”
Weber credited the seniors for setting the pace within the program.
“I’ve watched them grow up from when they were freshmen to now, how much they’ve grown and how much they mentor the younger bowlers — it’s just a great thing to see them mentoring the younger bowlers and helping them when they’re struggling,” Weber said. “It’s just fun to watch.”
The seniors know the younger bowlers will be able to carry the torch.
“It was a great progression,” Edmunds said. “I love watching the younger kids get better and they finally gained some confidence toward the end of the year here and it’s just good to know the program’s in good hands with Brad and the kids are willing to practice whenever they need to.
“I think they’re going to have a very successful future.”
Hartman said bowling for Camanche was special.
“It completely changed my life,” Hartman said. “It gave me a whole new hobby. I’ve probably spent half my life here at the bowling alley. It’s been an incredible thing for me and my free time.”
Troy Edmunds will never forget his time with the Indians.
“If I had to describe it in one word, it would be, ‘Amazing’ or, ‘Unforgettable,’” Edmunds said. “I’m proud of myself because I know how I started off as a freshman and my hard work finally paid off.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.