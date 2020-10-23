CAMANCHE – A bye week through the first round of the playoffs didn’t seem to affect the Camanche Indians.
“I was a little bit [worried],” Camanche head coach Dustin Coit said after the Indians picked up a win on Friday night. “As well as we had been playing, I didn’t want to have a bye week. It was different, it was weird and we tried to keep the kids as normal as possible. They really responded and did well.”
The Camanche football team rolled to a 42-6 win over Anamosa in Round 2 on Friday night at home, striking fast for an early lead that they never relinquished.
And that was the plan: set the pace.
“That’s a really quality team, and we beat them once but we knew they’d make some adjustments,” Coit said. “We were really glad we got off to a good start. We thought if that happened and something went bad we’d be able to handle it through the rest of the game.”
On the first drive of the game, the Indians found a way to score. After a good return from Cade Everson, it took just a couple of plays for quarterback Mike Delzell to find the hands of Tucker Dickherber. Dickherber pulled in the pass and closed the gap between him and the goal line.
“That’s a huge play,” Coit said. “They score there, they would have had momentum and it would have been a one-touchdown game. They stepped up when they had to.”
The Blue Raiders barely got a chance. On a long pass attempt, the ball was pulled down by Camanche senior Logan Shaw for the interception. That ended in an eventual 40-yard run by Cade Everson to give the Indians a quick 14-0 lead.
“Early, we were able to get Cade [Everson] going a little bit,” Coit said. “That was nice. We didn’t get him going the last time we saw them. That opened up our pass a little bit.”
Anamosa scored, but Jordan Lawrence ran the ball back on a kickoff return just seconds later to extend the lead again. In fact, Anamosa’s long pass over the Camanche defense that turned into that second quarter touchdown was the only time the Blue Raiders found the end zone on Friday night.
The bruising pace of the game slowed down in the second quarter, but the intensity didn’t. That’s where the defensive line picked things up for the Indians.
One especially crucial play came over halfway through. Some defensive lapses put the Blue Raiders in the red zone. Camanche just kept pushing back, eventually forcing a fourth-and-one situation.
Tucker Dickherber was the one to come through with the tackle, keeping Anamosa out of the end zone and holding the score steady into halftime.
The defense handled Anamosa the rest of the game, causing multiple turnovers along the way. Adam Dunlap and Logan Shaw both had an interception on the night, and Shaw added a fumble recovery.
“Our defense has really been playing well all year,” Coit said. “We’ve been getting in the right spots, making plays.”
After jumping to the 21-6 lead in the first quarter, the score held steady through the first half. A little more than half way through the third was the next score from Camanche.
Coit doesn’t want the offense to let off the gas when they move on to the next round.
“We had a couple turnovers, and obviously we have to clean that up,” Coit said. “We also had a couple opportunities in the second quarter where I thought we could have punched it in and we didn’t. We have to take advantage of those when we get inside the red zone.”
Cade Everson kicked things off with scoring in the second half with another long run.
Logan Shaw’s fumble recovery turned into a long reception by Kyle DeWeerdt and then a touchdown pass from Everson to Jordan Lawrence in the corner.
Finally, Ethan Schultz punched in the final touchdown of the night with under a minute to go.
The Indians await state pairings for Round 3, set to be released Saturday afternoon.
They move on in the Class 2A playoffs to Round 3 next Friday night. The winner of that game will move into the state quarterfinals the first weekend in November.
