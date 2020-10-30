CAMANCHE — The Indians saw something in the Tipton defense.
They knew they had a shot.
The Tigers were keying on Camanche’s Cade Everson and Jordan Lawrence, but that left Tucker Dickherber with an opportunity to make a play.
“The safety was overtop of Jordan, so I knew Tucker would be open,” Camanche quarterback Michael Delzell said. “I just tried to put it out there and let him make a play for me, and that’s what he did.”
Delzell made a perfect pass to Dickherber on a third-and-long play, which set up a game-clinching Everson touchdown that lifted Camanche over Tipton 35-29 in the third round of the IHSAA Class 2A football playoffs Friday night.
The Indians are now one of eight teams remaining.
“I’ve caught a lot of passes from Mike,” Dickherber said. “I put a lot of trust in him, he puts a lot of trust in me. There’s nobody I’d rather catch a pass from, especially on this night in the Round of 16. He put it in the perfect spot, I was able to come down with it and make the play.”
Camanche (8-1) moves on to face West Liberty (6-2) in a Class 2A quarterfinal on Friday, Nov. 6. Camanche defeated West Liberty 20-0 on Sept. 25 at West Liberty.
“They’ve improved a lot since the last time we played them,” Camanche coach Dustin Coit said of Tipton. “Coach (Mark Langenfeld) is a great coach. They’ve got a great program, good tradition and their line is really good. The (Payten) Elijah kid is a stud. They just battled all night. Give a lot of credit to Tipton
“Our guys made plays when we needed to. We had a lot of different guys step up and that’s what you need in a playoff game. I was really proud of the way our guys did that.”
The clutch pass to Dickherber came at the 5:30 mark of the fourth quarter, with the game tied 22-22.
A few plays later, Everson punched in a two-yard TD that made it 28-22 Indians with 3:41 remaining.
On the next drive, the Tigers appeared to go three-and-out, but attempted a fake punt on fourth down to keep their hopes alive.
Camanche stopped the fake punt, regaining possession with a little over two minutes to go.
“We knew that they’d do that,” Dickherber said. “Their punter’s very athletic. They’ve done that a lot this year, so once he rolled out, we knew it was time to go get him, because that could have been the game.”
Backup running back and stud linebacker Eric Kinkaid punched in the game-sealing, two-yard TD run moments later. Tipton quarterback Payten Elijah did throw a 13-yard TD pass to Caden Schmidt with 38 seconds remaining, but Camanche’s Brennan Kramer recovered the ensuing onside kick and Delzell kneeled the ball to end it.
“I think it really proves that we can still grind close games out and come out on top,” Delzell said. “Things weren’t necessarily going our way in the beginning — we just had to relax, trust ourselves and my guys made plays for me.”
Both teams were scoreless after the first quarter and Camanche clung to a 15-14 halftime lead.
“We knew Tipton was playing a lot of good football, so we just had to relax — a little bit of nerves in the beginning,” Delzell said. “They came out to play, so we just had to match that energy.”
Lawrence had touchdown grabs of 52 and four yards from Delzell in the second quarter, and Logan Waltz had a 28-yard field goal. Everson had a two-yard TD run in the third.
Waltz and Adam Dunlap each had fumble recoveries.
Tipton ends the season 5-4.
