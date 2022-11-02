IOWA CITY – Elyna Clements from Camanche is a nine year old girl that had her world turned upside down when a mass was found on her brain.
The nine year old endured an almost nine hour surgery in which they removed the tumor through a cavity in her nose.
“Our daughter underwent an almost nine-hour surgery to remove a golf-ball sized craniopharyngioma tumor,” Elynas mom, Erika Clements, had an interview with University of Iowa health care staff members where she described the tumor. “Craniopharyngioma is a very rare form of brain tumor that we were told impacts only 100 to 150 children per year. It’s a mass that just starts at birth and it’s very slow-growing.”
The surgery was successful in removing the tumor but it caused her to lose her vision in her right eye and she was left with no peripheral vision in her left eye.
Staff said in a post that after the fact she developed panhypopituitarism, which is a condition where the pituitary gland does not work properly. This causes several hormone deficiencies.
The brave little girl has battled through the hardships and she was determined to get back to school. She did just that and was able to get back to second grade in the spring of 2021.
She is now in fourth grade and is continuing to be strong but taking it day by day.
Bravery is an understatement when it comes to Elyna as she’s had to go through a lot of things that not many nine year olds have.
“She’s been through so much and just had her world turned upside-down,” Erika told hospital staff. “We know there could be more to come, but we just take it one day at a time and we take all the advice from the doctors that we can and continue to follow their treatment plan. We are very thankful that the hospital was able to quickly assist our daughter in her most desperate time of need. The staff and the support we have received has been incredible.”
On Saturday Elyna was able to go out onto the field at the Iowa vs. Northwestern game to be the honorary kid captain of the football game.
She was recognized for her story in front of about 70,000 people and was able to get the crowd ready to rock before the game.
Although it was a little nerve racking at first, she handled it like a champ and embraced the moment. She used her positivity to hype up Hawkeye fans and make the most out of her time on the field.
She was able to get gloves from one of the players which she used as a part of her Halloween costume.
Elyna will continue to battle these hardships going forward but she has shown a ton of strength throughout the entirety of it.
