The Camanche girls tennis team ended their regular season on a high note on Monday, beating North Scott and turning their attention to singles and doubles regionals coming up later this week.
The Storm beat the Lancers 8-1 at home on Monday afternoon.
“I could not be prouder of all the hard work and time that this team has put into improving their game,” Camanche head tennis coach Andrew Schnoor said. “We are a young team that is still growing and improving every day. Each player has taken turns in being a leader in our team whether we have needed hyped up or just needed a good laugh to settle down.”
Elise Davison beat Megan Reese 6-1. 6-1. Hannah Dorsey won at No. 2 singles 7-6, 4-7, 6-4. Grace Evers took the No. 3 victory over Peyton Wenck 6-4, 6-4. Makailla Hughes won in a tiebreaker, 5-7, 6-4, 10-7. Ana Leu rounded out a clean sweep of singles action with a 6-1, 5-7, 11-9 victory over Madison Phipps at No. 6 singles.
Davison paired up with senior Danika Dodson, who stepped up to fill in after an illness. The pair fell in three sets 6-3, 4-6, 9-11.
No. 2 and No. 3 doubles both got wins to finish out the win.
Next up for the Storm? Regional play.
Schnoor is hoping to see some of his girls advance when they take on the Class 1A regional at Cedar Rapids Xavier Wednesday morning. They’ll be taking on teams like Central DeWitt, Union, Marion and Maquoketa and Schnoor thinks that a few people may be able to step up within their brackets.
“Elise Davison has shown that she can be a true No. 1 player and I believe that she can show that she is one of top players in Iowa Girls 1A tennis,” Schnoor said. “I believe that every one of my players wants to show that they can compete with any team that they face. I can’t wait until we compete in the individual regionals on Wednesday and team regionals on Saturday.”
None of the Storm’s top six that have played the majority of the varsity tennis this year are seniors.
“The entire team has worked hard to improve this year and as a young team, they still have a high ceiling of potential,” Schnoor said. “Many of them are playing three spots higher than last year but are holding their own when it comes to the competition that we have faced.
Elise Davison has taken huge strides with stepping into the No.1 spot and continues to grow a player. Hannah Dorsey has been battling a shoulder injury all year at the No.2 spot and yet continues to amaze in her tenacity to fight through the pain at times. Grace Evers and Makailla Hughes are a new doubles partnership that had a rocky start at the beginning of the season but has now started to click into a formidable pair. At the bottom of the ladder, we have had a shuffling of players all season but everyone has competed at a top level when called upon.”
Part of the tenacity coming from his team this year can be attributed to the tough schedule the Storm face every year. In addition to struggling with cancellations, Camanche is regularly taking on teams larger than them, especially out of the neighboring Mississippi Athletic Conference.
That includes North Scott on Monday, or the Clinton River Queen Invitational at the end of April.
“Teams will have tough losses during a season but the team has fought hard when met with good competition,” Schnoor said. “They have continued to improve their specific skill sets and have been open to pushing those skills to higher levels. his group wants to make it to State and compete with the very best.”
Camanche will tackle singles and doubles on Wednesday. They’ll face Mount Vernon at home on Saturday morning to start regional duals, the winner of that dual will go on to play the winner of Central DeWitt – Wahlert Catholic semifinal.
