CAMANCHE – The Camanche girls basketball team struggled to find any offensive rhythm on Friday night, falling to Cascade 66-33 at home.
“It’s a mental game with us, it’s specifically that,” head coach Andrew Carbajal said. “It’s not that we don’t have the skills or that we haven’t put the time in. It’s between the ears.”
The offense was stagnant from the get-go for the Indians. Cascade came out on a 7-0 run, leading to a timeout early from Coach Carbajal.
“I’m trying to call timeouts but you only get so many,” Carbajal said. “I’ve got to be smart about it. I try to keep two in my back pocket.”
“We have to trust ourselves. Do what the offense tells us and read the other team.”
The drought didn’t break until under the halfway mark when Maddie Michels drained a 3. The Indians cut the lead to just two at one point, but trailed 15-7 at the end of the quarter.
Start of the second quarter featured another 9-0 run from the Cougars.
A trio of 3-pointers were the only points in the second quarter – two coming off the hands of Emmerson Crigger. The slower-paced game that came from the Cougar’s zone proved beneficial for the Indians, who used the opportunity to get into the thick of their half court offense.
“Game to game, it’s going to be different,” Carbajal said. “We have to be very patient. Our best defense will be holding that ball and being patient. If we’re not allowing them to score, they can’t raise that score up.”
The Indians didn’t put many shots up as the game went on, struggling with turning the ball over.
Multiple travels were called, and the trap off the 2-3 zone by the Cougars sent passes the opposite direction.
“I keep telling them I believe in them, but then they start doing more and thinking. If you’re thinking too much, you’re going to hesitate. If you hesitate, you’re going to make a stupid error.”
The Indians fall to 0-2 with their second double-digit conference loss this week. They go on the road next Tuesday, traveling to North Cedar for another conference match up.
“We can’t make excuses,” Carbajal said. “They [Cascade] are young. They’re led by a freshman and sophomore. Both girls are great players, but they’re putting the work in. If they’re putting the work in we have to put the work in.”
