CAMANCHE - The Camanche Storm hosted their final invitational of the season on Saturday afternoon.
The Storm played host to Maqouketa, Marion and the Central DeWitt boy's team.
The Camanche girls team had a big day as they won with a score of 2903. Maquoketa scored a 2571 and Marion bowled an 1809.
The Storm had the top three leading bowlers on the day with Kloey Tebbe leading the way with a 439. Kylee Kooi bowled a 423 and Kennady Bigwood bowled a 413.
The boys placed second with a 3000 on the dot. They were just 86 points behind Maquoketa who had a 3086. Marion bowled a 2834 and Central DeWitt bowled a 2626.
Cayden Allen and Tristan Smith led the way for Camanche, bowling a 467 and 451 respectively. They finished second and third individually.
The Storm will be in Maquoketa on Friday afternoon facing off against Maquoketa, Bellevue, Durant and Monticello beginning at 2 p.m.
