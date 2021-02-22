The Camanche girls bowling team placed second (3,024 team points) and Central DeWitt placed third (2,849) at the IGHSAU State Bowling Meet Monday at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo.
“It went really well,” Camanche coach Brad Weber said. “Some of the younger girls struggled a bit in the two-game set, but the girls that have been bowling all year long, they bowled well and it was enough to put up a good score and we shot an amazing 1,138 in baker, which is a huge score, so that kept us right in it, took us from third after two to second place and we were within 73 pins of first.
“That was a great comeback and we ended on a strong note.”
Camanche junior Michelle Stewart finished second overall in individual scoring (222-244 — 466), finishing just behind Vinton-Shellsburg’s Christina Harrelson.
“It was a big achievement for me,” Stewart said. “Last year, I didn’t even place, so the fact that I even placed this year was a big thing for me and my team.”
Also scoring for Camanche were Emilee Hall (214-214 — 428), Mackenzie Kelly (186-214 — 400), Kaylee Tebbe (183-130 — 313), Kaelan Kelly (135-144 — 279) and Abby Determan (178-87 — 265).
“At first I was really nervous and a couple of the other girls were really nervous too, but we kept our heads up and we struggled a little bit, but then we got our stuff together and ended our baker games really well — we bowled the best baker games we have in a long time,” Stewart said.
Scoring for the Sabers were: Kim Hendricks (235-212 — 447), Jena Edwards (204-214 — 418), Alyssa Lampe (221-193 — 414), Eve Schmitt (155-223 — 378), Mairead Willimack (154-178 — 332) and Makenzi Dammeier (129-112 — 241).
Stewart, who will be back next year, said she’s happy about how the year went.
“I think the whole season was pretty good,” Stewart said. “We have a really good team. We’re all really close and best friends, so we can help each other — whenever they need help, they can always talk to us, so whenever we’re doing bad, we just try to cheer each other up and do the best we can.”
