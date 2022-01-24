The Camanche bowling team is in another year and is rolling through it with dominance.
But that’s nothing new.
The Camanche girls haven’t lost yet this season, and the Storm have won every invitational they’ve bowled in, too.
Last season, the girls rolled their way to a state runner-up finish. They look poised to have just as much or more success as state-qualifying meets near.
They have a number of underclassmen bowling with them. Freshmen Kylee Kooi and Annika Weber are avid contributors to the varsity scores, and sophomores Kennady Bigwood and Kaelan Kelly are as well.
They have two seasoned seniors in Michelle Stewart and Kaylee Tebbe, but the underclassmen have filled out the roster in a dominant way.
They haven’t skipped a beat either.
“It was nerve-wracking at first,” Weber said. “After the first meet I felt really confident and felt like I was welcomed into the team.”
Both freshman have bowled over 400 in individual series at times throughout the season. They say that part of the camaraderie on the Camanche bowling team definitely comes from the culture of the town.
The town of Camanche truly loves bowling and it’s something that’s been a big part of both of their lives. They each have family members and siblings that have played the sport, whether it was in high school or in regular leagues.
They also have bowled in junior league regularly – that helped them already be acquainted with the high school team before they even threw a ball.
“I think having leagues on Saturday really help,” Weber said. “Just being here, watching.”
Part of the success, they say, comes from how close the team is. Being a small school – small town helps, but the Camanche girls have focused on ensuring their team works well together.
“We can always have a good attitude,” Weber said. “It keeps us up and we don’t think too hard.”
“It makes it easier that our team is there for us,” Kooi said. “Always excited and here to cheer us up.”
Bowling is a good sport for that. The bowling teams are constantly together and are able to talk and communicate through the entirety of competitions. Practice involves everyone. Both freshman play other sports for Camanche High School, but they say bowling was one of the easiest to come into as freshman athletes.
“Basketball, the team is a little more separated between varsity and JV,” Kooi said. “Bowling, you’re just a part of the team. You’re in it, they’re hyped up for you.”
Watching the older girls compete in previous years has helped them know what to expect as varsity bowlers. That will prove especially important as they head towards state-qualifying.
“I learned that they’re always a team,” Kooi said. “They always support each other through everything they did and they were welcoming and kept being a team even if they did bad.”
The culture of the bowling program has proved successful. Coming off the runner-up performance last year, the Storm have their eyes set on big things in the coming weeks.
And it’s something they all take pride in as bowling athletes.
“I take big pride in all those wins,” Weber said. “I want to be a part of that culture.”
