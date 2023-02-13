CAMANCHE - The Camanche Storm are state bound after sweeping their way through the state qualifiers on Monday morning.
The Storm are sending four individuals as well as the entire team to state after a strong performance at Imperial Lanes in Camanche.
The team as a whole dominated, winning by over 600 points with a score of 2962 to earn themselves a spot as a team next week. The team will bowl in Waterloo next Monday.
The Storm swept the individual slots later in the afternoon with Kylee Kooi placing first with a three game series of 697. Abbi Nylin came in second with a 630 score. Kennady Bigwood placed third and Kaelan Kelly finished in fourth with scores of 622 and 577 respectively.
The individuals will compete next Tuesday in Waterloo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.