Two Camanche grads have been continuing their high school success at the next level in Dubuque with each of them making the Division III NCAA national tournament in their respective sports.
University of Dubuque junior Blake Hardison made the Division III Track and Field tournament for his 60 meter hurdle. On the contrary, former state champ and current Loras College freshman, Eric Kinkaid, also continued his high school success, making the Division III NCAA Wrestling Tournament.
Hardison earned All-American honors for the first time in his collegiate career by placing fourth in the 60 meter hurdle with a time of 8.16 seconds.
Kinkaid started his nationals debut with a loss before winning his first consolation match 10-0. However, in his third match of the day he fell 8-2 to end his season 21-11 but was able to get a great freshman year experience.
“Being a freshman I had nothing to lose and I was going to go out there and prove that I belong for years to come and I definitely proved I would be back for years to come. I loved the experience here and it has been a great atmosphere to wrestle in and I was glad I had the honor to do so,” Kinkaid told Loras College athletics.
