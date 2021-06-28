GOOSE LAKE — Mason Byrns said the Indians had to concentrate a little more.
Once they did that, it was smooth the rest of the way.
“We just had to refocus,” Byrns said. “We had to re-gain energy. They had more energy than us that game, so they deserved the win. We bounced back — we just had to have timely hitting, pitching and make less mistakes.”
The Northeast baseball team defeated Camanche 3-0 before the Indians responded for a 5-1 win in a doubleheader Monday.
“First game, I was really proud of the boys,” Northeast coach Drake Wawro said. “Cade Hughes went out and threw a gem. We had timely hits — things didn’t all go our way that game and we never gave into the adversity, so I was really proud of the boys on that.
“Second game, Sam Moraetes came out and pitched a pretty good game, but we didn’t have the bats the second game.”
Hughes dominated game one, shutting out the Indians and leading the Rebels to victory.
“I was feeling good,” Hughes said. “I was telling my teammates that against Camanche, it’s always a good rivalry. It gets me going a little bit. I just want to control the zone against them so they didn’t jump off the board right away, keep their energy down.”
In the second game, Byrns got the start and Logan Shaw came out and closed it out in the seventh.
Byrns also caught behind home plate in the first game.
“I was feeling pretty good,” Byrns said. “I caught the first game, tried to conserve my arm a little bit for the second game. I had good command for about four-and-a-half innings, them my arm started to get a little tired, so I had to buckle down and get the last few outs.”
It’s Byrns’s first year pitching high school baseball — the last time he pitched was in travel ball.
“I’m happy with how I’ve pitched so far,” Byrns said. “Hopefully I can carry it on to the postseason. I’ve been getting quite a few innings this year, so I’m just going to try and keep it into the postseason.”
Camanche coach Darryl Cochran liked what he saw throughout the evening.
“I’ve got to give Hughes credit, he did a great job on the mound, kept our guys off-balance most of the night and made the plays when they needed it, and we just came up a little short in not getting our key hits,” Cochran said. “We couldn’t get anything together. We had some nice at-bats, but we just didn’t string together enough hits to score anything.
“Second game, I thought our approaches were much better. Byrns did a great job on the mound in the second game for us. Zach (Erwin) even threw a good game in the first one, and then Logan came in and closed it out for us.”
The Indians are 15-5 and Northeast is 7-11 this season.
“We’ve played a couple competitive ball games — just haven’t come up on the right side,” Hughes said. “Our approaches at the plate, we’re putting it in play, we’ve just got to find the hole sometimes.”
The Indians play Easton Valley at NelsonCorp Field in Clinton Tuesday night, while the Rebels take on Maquoketa Wednesday at home.
