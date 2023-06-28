CAMANCHE - The Camanche Storm hosted the Northeast Rebels in a baseball and softball doubleheader on Tuesday evening.
Starting with baseball, the Storm started things off in game one, scoring one run in the bottom of the first to take a 1-0 lead.
However, the Rebels immediately answered in the top of the second, scoring two runs to take the lead 2-1. Northeast added to their tally in the third with another run to extend the lead to 3-1.
The Rebels stayed on track in the fourth, scoring four runs including three off the bat of Isaiah Espey who cleared the bases with a three RBI double. Northeast took the lead 7-1.
Camanche answered right back in the bottom half of the inning, scoring three runs of their own to cut into their deficit, 7-4.
It was mostly a clean game the rest of the way out as the Storm scored one run in the bottom of the seventh but could not complete the comeback as they dropped game one 7-5.
Game two was a long one as the Storm once again got on the board first, scoring one run in the third inning.
Northeast plated three in the sixth inning before the Storm tied things up in the bottom half of the inning with two runs of their own to make it 3-3.
This one needed extras and a lot of them as neither team scored another run through 11 innings before the Storm ended things in the bottom of the twelfth inning to pick up the 4-3 win and split the doubleheader.
The Storm are now 8-15 on the year and will begin the playoffs on Saturday night at Alburnett high school.
Moving over to softball, it was all Northeast in this game one as they plated two runs in both the first and second innings to take a 4-0 lead. They then added one in the third and one in the fourth to extend it to 6-0.
In the sixth and seventh they added two more each to make it a 10-0 game. Madison Kluever took care of business on the mound, pitching all seven innings while striking out eight batters to secure the 10-0 win.
Offensively Leah Mangelsen led they way, going 4-4 with three RBI and a home run.
The Rebel offense continued to show up in game two, scoring a run in the first inning and three runs in both the second and third to jump in front 7-1.
After the Rebels added a run in the fourth, the Storm were able to get three back in the bottom of the fourth to make it an 8-4 game.
However, the Rebels scored runs in each of the next three innings to extend their lead to 13-4. Haleigh Banowetz finished up her complete game to secure the 13-4 win as Northeast swept Camanche.
The Storm are now 10-14 on the year and will have a week off before taking on Assumption in the IGHSAU Class 3A quarterfinals next Thursday at 7 p.m. The game will be at Assumption High School.
